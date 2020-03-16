Ten years ago...

POLICE called to an armed robbery at a bank in Henley went to another branch in Pangbourne by mistake. When they realised the error, they raced the 14 miles to where they should have been, arriving almost an hour after the alarm was first raised. Despite a search involving the Thames Valley Police helicopter, the gunman escaped. Police have blamed an automatic alarm for their delayed response to the robbery at the Lloyds TSB bank on the corner of Reading Road and Friday Street on February 16.

A former Henley man proposed using sky-writing over Sydney harbour. Jason Luckhurst left his girlfriend Sally Coulson speechless when she saw a plane write the words “Marry me, Sally” during a champagne picnic. Mr Luckhurst, 35, said: “She didn’t realise it was for her. She was saying things like, ‘What’s that going to spell?’ and ‘How romantic’. After the ‘Y’ had been spelt out I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me.”

Residents are objecting to plans to replace an aircraft hangar at Whittles Farm in Mapledurham on grounds of noise. The application has been made by two members of Berkshire Microlight Club.