Clerk thrilled with arrival of ‘leapling’

CONGRATULATIONS to Henley town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward who has welcomed his first child with wife Freya.

Ffion is a “leapling”, having been born on February 29 at the Wallingford Maternity and Birthing Centre, weighing 5lbs 14oz.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said: “It’s really wonderful. She’s absolutely gorgeous and both she and Freya are doing really well. Ffion was small but she has been taking after me and piling on the pounds.

“She’ll turn 20 in 2100 and, being town clerk, I’m always looking where I can save money so I only have to buy a present every four years!”

Mr Jacklin-Edward was also in hospital on Tuesday when he had an operation to remove his gall bladder.

He said: “Things are never simple. Just 10 days after Ffion was born I was having an operation. It was something that needed to be done and the time was absolutely perfect. I’m absolutely fine, working on my work emails and keeping on top of things.”

Mr Jacklin-Edward will return to the town hall, where he has been clerk since September, next week.