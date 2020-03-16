Monday, 16 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Brakspear wins award for quality of pub accommodation

Brakspear wins award for quality of pub accommodation

BRAKSPEAR has received an award for the quality of its pub accommodation.

The pub operator and brewer, which is based in Henley, was named best accommodation operator in the country at the Publican Awards, which are run by the trade magazine the Morning Advertiser.

The trophy was presented by comedian Rob Beckett at a ceremony in London.

There were four finalists in the category and the judges were industry experts who looked at all aspects of the accommodation in Brakspear’s nine managed pubs with rooms, including the Crown in Playhatch.

All Brakspear’s pub rooms are decorated and furnished with features such as roll-top baths and rainfall showers, beds with Egyptian cotton linens and Nespresso coffee machines.

Nicholas Robinson, a judge and managing editor of the Morning Advertiser, said: “Brakspear really stood out in this category with its attention to detail in every aspect of the business.

“From stunning rooms with oodles of character and style to great tasting food throughout the day and a wide variety of drink options, there’s something for everyone.”

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “I’m grateful to the wonderful managers and staff teams in all our pubs with rooms, whose high standards and outstanding customer service have won this accolade.”

The company operates 114 leased and tenanted pubs and 15 directly managed pubs.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33