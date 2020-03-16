Council says air quality is improving with measures

LEVELS of nitrogen dioxide in Henley and Watlington have fallen significantly, it has been claimed.

South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for air quality, says the reduction is the result of both towns being Air Quality Management Areas.

The national objective is to ensure nitrogen dioxide levels do not exceed an annual average of 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

In Henley, when the AQMA was declared in 2003, its level of NO2 was 45.1mcm but this was down to 39.6 during 2018. In Watlington, when the AQMA was declared in 2009, the NO2 level was 51.3mcm but had fallen to 39.2 in 2018.

A report to the district council’s scrutiny committee said the authority has been pursuing several measures to improve air quality, including:

• Installing four electric vehicle charging points in council-owned car parks in Henley and Wallingford.

• Adopting a taxi licensing scheme that offers a reduced fee for low emission vehicles.

• Publishing revised air quality planning guidance and regular updates to ensure it promotes most recent best practice.

• Completing modelling work to assess the impacts of the proposed Watlington bypass on air quality in the town.

• Launching a vehicle anti-idling campaign.

Other measures due to be started include providing eco-driver training for council employees and carrying out a feasibility study to identify opportunities to install new charging points in car parks/council properties.

The report said: “Nitrogen dioxide levels continue to improve in South Oxfordshire according to the figures registered at our monitoring sites with a significant reduction since declaration at all the AQMAs.”

But Watlington resident Gill Bindoff told a meeting of the committee that the report provided an “optimistic” picture of air quality in South Oxfordshire that was not justified by the facts. She referred to a letter from Watlington Parish Council which drew attention to aspects of air quality that were not covered in the report.

Evidence suggested there was still a problem with air quality in the designated Air Quality Management Areas and that the health of those communities was still under threat.

David Rouane, the district council’s cabinet member for housing and environment, insisted that air quality throughout the district was generally very good.

However, there were pollution hot spots where nitrogen dioxide associated with traffic emissions was higher.

He said there were no plans to declassify the status of Henley or Watlington as Air Quality Management Areas.

The committee noted the work being undertaken in Henley to monitor particulates and address air quality issues.

Officers said that they would welcome the opportunity to work with interested groups in the other areas to address air quality issues.

Campaigner David Dickie said many of the efforts to tackle air pollution in Henley were not covered in the report.

Mr Dickie, of St Katherine’s Road, Henley, started the Clean Air for Henley campaign which aims to change people’s behaviour.

These include persuading shops to close their doors to save energy and protect staff and customers from air pollution, a walk to school week, clean air and car free days and a “no idling” campaign.

He said the town council had funded a new gas powered bus, was greening streets in the town centre and had implemented a 20mph zone.

It had also agreed to buy a device to measure the level of harmful particulates.

Mr Dickie said: “Nearly all of this is not mentioned in the report.

“What we need next is being able to issue differential parking charges, fines for parking on double yellow lines and for idling, lots more electric vehicle charge points and a reduction in heavy goods vehicles.”

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters@henleystandard.co.uk