Saturday gas bus service extended by three months

A SATURDAY bus service in Henley is to be extended by three months from April 1, writes David White.

Henley Town Council has agreed to spend £3,000 received from the community infrastructure levy paid by developers to continue the service, which is provided by Reading Buses.

It began last March as a year-long trial in response to demand and as an extension to the weekday service. There are three hourly buses connecting the town centre with outlying areas running between 9am and 2pm.

The 151 to 153 routes, which Reading Buses took over from Whites Coaches in August 2018, are subsidised by the statutory contributions but the company and the council want to make the service commercially viable.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who chairs the council’s bus working group, told a meeting of the council’s finance strategy and management committee on Tuesday that the service needed another contribution to keep it going until June.

Councillor Will Hamilton said he was a “bit concerned” about the idea and said the working group should come up with a marketing plan.

“We should be using CIL money for bricks and mortar,” he added.

Afterwards, Cllr Gawrysiak told the Henley Standard: “We want to align with the original Monday to Friday contract so that the funding is from June to June.”

The Connect Henley bus runs on compressed natural gas, which has fewer emissions than a diesel vehicle.

It is equipped with audio-visual equipment so customers are told what stop they are approaching, USB charging points for phones and free wifi.