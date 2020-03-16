Instead of touching use power of prayer

DO not touch: these unusual words of Jesus may feel very apt as we, as individuals, a local community and society as a whole, respond to coronavirus.

The full quotation of Jesus’ instruction to Mary Magdalene is: “Do not hold onto me because I have not yet ascended to the Father.” (John 20,17).

This encounter takes place on the day of Resurrection as Mary is the first to see the risen Jesus. Having previously mistaken him for the gardener, she rushes to embrace her risen Lord.

The literal translation — Do not touch — has inspired a wonderful artistic tradition: Noli me Tangere.

In a series of wonderful paintings by all the great masters, we see Mary Magdalene on her knees looking upwards at her Lord. Jesus, often dressed as a gardener, reaches out with hand outstretched in blessing. While she cannot touch him, he reaches forward to narrow the space between them.

My favourite example is Titian’s Noli me Tangere, which is in the National Gallery. During the Second World War, when all the paintings were taken away for safe keeping, the people of London decided that this artwork should remain in the gallery. It drew large crowds; such is the reassurance it offered between blessing and distance.

This is the key to the painting and may well speak vividly to us today.

To fully understand the Resurrection and Ascension of Jesus, Mary Magdalene would have to move from a corporal understanding of Jesus — represented by touch — to the spiritual understanding we share today; that Jesus is with us always, until the end of time. Jesus’ words “do not hold onto me” are the key to this new understanding. Mary is challenged to let go, so that she can enter into a different but deeper spiritual relationship with Jesus.

As we stop shaking hands, and especially for those who have to self-

isolate, this sense of a different but deeper relationship on every level will be valuable. We can be present to each other and support each other by reaching out… by being a blessing to each other… even if we do not touch.

Catholics are encouraged to receive Communion regularly at Mass but we also believe in a “Spiritual Communion”. This is for the time when people are unable to receive communion because of illness or due to their personal disposition.

Even though some may not receive “sacramental” communion, all are united in some way by the Holy Spirit. We would pray: “My Jesus, I love you above all things and I passionately desire to receive you into my heart. Since I cannot now receive you, come spiritually into my soul so that I may unite myself wholly to you now and forever. Amen”.

If you know someone poorly or self-isolating, I recommend that you use this prayer – but substitute their name instead. You will be surprised how powerful it is.