Girl pumped up for ballet show

A YOUNG dancer from Henley is looking forward to her biggest show so far.

Sophia Burt, eight, will appear in three performances of the English Youth Ballet’s Giselle at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre next month in front of more than 1,000 people.

She is one of 100 dancers aged eight to 18 who successfully auditioned for parts in November and is currently attending rehearsals at Aylesbury Grammar School.

These included five days over her half-term holiday from Trinity Primary School.

The young cast are being trained by French principal dancer Claire Corruble, who will dance the leading role.

Sophia, who lives in Noble Road with her parents Richard Burt and Kerri Hayes and siblings Elsie, seven, Stanley, five, and Wesley, two, has been dancing since she was two.

She is a member of the J G Dance school and attends sessions in Sonning Common every Saturday.

Her mother said: “We noticed that Sophia was really good at making up beats and when she danced she was always doing it to the beat and at that age that was really impressive.

“When she was two-and-a-half she had her first lesson with J G. What they tend to do, once the children are ready, is give them a scholarship for the Royal Academy of Dance, which Sophia got when she was six.

“At J G she does ballet, acro, modern, all types of dance. She enjoys ballet but she’s very good at acro because she’s very bendy.”

Sophia quickly progressed and has competed three times in the British Arts, a competition for dancers across Britain, and won the finals with a group performance with J G Dance last year.

Miss Hayes said: “She’s always gets honours for her dances. She’s just naturally good at it and has a natural passion for dance.

“It’s all she does at home. She never does what she’s supposed to be doing because she gets distracted and starts tapping or something else.

“She loves the performing, which is quite funny because at school she’s not one to stand up in assembly and dance. The only time she does that is when she is on stage.”

More than 1,500 young dancers auditioned for Giselle, so Sophia was delighted to be selected. Her mother said: “We had been waiting for Sophia to be old enough to do auditions.

“She was very excited but she was a bit shocked to be chosen because there were lots of girls her age who were more advanced than her.

“Now she can’t wait. She keeps watching all the performances of Giselle online and says, ‘Will I actually be doing that?’

“I don’t think she realises how big a production it will be. We play these things down to her so she doesn’t worry.”

Sophia said: “I’m a bit nervous but I feel very happy as well and excited about being on stage with lots of other dancers.”

She wants to be professional ballet dancer when she grows up.

“I don’t really mind what ballet it is but I would really like to perform at the Royal Opera House,” she said.

“I just like dancing. It makes me feel a bit more confident.”

Miss Hayes is looking forward to seeing her daughter perform.

“It’s definitely the biggest thing to date,” she said. “We’re very proud of her. She just gets on stage and the older she gets, the more confident she gets. It’s her thing.”

Along with Corruble, the ballet will star international principal dancers Philip Tunstall, Mark Biocca, Ann Wall, Ilana Werner and Brenden Bratulic.

At the end of each rehearsal the whole cast comes together to share what has been learnt that day.

Corruble said: “The young dancers are treated just like the professionals in the rehearsals with English Youth Ballet.

“They discover what having a dance career might be like, both in the studio and on the stage. It is an amazing experience for them.”

The story is set in the Edwardian era on an English country estate. The young governess, Giselle, falls in love with the aristocratic Albert who betrays her and she dies of a broken heart.

Giselle’s ghost chooses to protect Albert as he visits her leafy graveside. In the forest live the macabre Wili Spirits, the ghosts of other young women who rise from the grave each night.

They will stop at nothing to take their revenge on the menfolk of the town who cross their path.

Giselle will be on Friday and Saturday, April 3 and 4 with two shows on the second day. For tickets, call the box office on 0844 871 7607.