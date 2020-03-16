Dog dies after being poisoned on walk

A DOG died from suspected Paracetamol poisoning following a walk in Gillotts Corner Field in Henley.

Poppy, a 10-year-old cocker spaniel, was rushed to Henley Vets in Reading Road for emergency treatment.

Vet Georgie Rosendaal did everything she could to save her but the animal suffered two cardiac arrests in quick succession.

Poppy had been taken for a walk by her owner, a woman who was visiting family in Henley, in the field on Tuesday afternoon last week. She collapsed in the evening.

Miss Rosendaal said: “The owner called and said that when she got back from the walk Poppy was not wanting to move from her bed.

“I said to check her gum colour. She said the gums looked a bluish-grey colour and I asked her to come straight down because that definitely didn’t sound good.

“When Poppy arrived she was in quite a bad way. Her gums were really blue/grey and she was not really moving much — she was almost unconscious. I took her from the owner as I could see she needed immediate attention I got her on the oxygen and got a catheter to get her on fluids and stabilise her.

“I did a full physical examination to get a fuller picture of what was going on and it became quite clear it was toxicity or poisoning of some kind.

“We took blood straight away and from that and the physical exam it’s almost certainly Paracetamol toxicity.

“I talked to the owner and there was no history of them giving Paracetamol to her but they had been walking in Gillotts Field.”

Miss Rosendaal said there was a partial antidote to Paracetamol toxicity but this had to be collected from an emergency clinic about 15 minutes away.

“We sent one of the nurses out to get that but unfortunately when she was out Poppy did go into cardiac arrest,” she said.

They managed to resuscitate her and get her heart going again but she went into cardiac arrest again about 10 minutes later and died.

“It was pretty awful,” said Miss Rosendaal. “She was just too far gone. We’re all pretty devastated about the whole thing. The owners were absolutely devastated.”

She said cases of poisoning were quite rare but the practice was advising all dog owners who walk their pets in the field to keep them on the lead and to act immediately if they eat anything unknown.

Paracetamol toxicity can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs.

Signs of poisoining are grey/brown gums and owners should check if their dog seems under the weather or is drinking and urinating more and appears lethargic.

The vets says owners should familiarise themselves with their dog’s normal gum colour, in most cases a salmon pink.

If you dog eats anything unknown and you are concerned call the surgery on (01491) 574490.