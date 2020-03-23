Pub voted best by real ale fans for record sixth time

A PUB in Henley has been named the best in South Oxfordshire for a record sixth time.

The Bird in Hand in Greys Road, which is the only free house in the town centre, received the award from the district branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

Graham and Celia Seward have been behind the bar since 1993 and have kept it as a “wet-led” pub, which means it doesn’t serve food, only bar snacks.

Mr Seward, 73, said: “When we first opened, all we wanted was to have the sort of pub we would want to drink in and we never had any intention of doing food.”

He said it was an honour to receive the award again — no pub is allowed to win it two years in a row.

“It is nice because there are so many other good businesses around here. It means we are still doing the basics right,” said Mr Seward. “To me it demonstrates that we have set ourselves a standard and we are still achieving it.

“We would like to thank our regular customers for their support over all the years. We have had some great times with them. They are more like friends than customers.”

Mrs Seward, 71, said the couple hoped to remain at the pub for many more years.

Graham Hards, Camra district chairman, said: “The Bird in Hand is just a great community pub and you get a friendly welcome from the landlord.

“It is a traditional pub with lots of strengths — you have to have good beer, which is why it has been in our Good Beer Guide for the last 25 years.”