Historic building starting to crumble

AN historic building in Henley needs urgent attention.

The town council is concerned about the potential costs of preserving the West Street Stores and has agreed a structural survey of the listed building should be carried out.

A council report says: “A full survey, with a view to possibly repurposing the building such that it becomes income generating, should be undertaken. It is suggested that this be a priority as there has been an informal indication that the walls are starting to come away from the ceiling fixings.”

Officers are also concerned about the future costs of the Henley 60+ Social Club, which is prone to damp.

The council has budgeted £7,000 for external wall repairs and redecoration and there is another £5,000 in the 2020/21 budget to protect it from rainwater.