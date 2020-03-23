Woman escapes attacker

A WOMAN was attacked while walking in Goring.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, was in Lycroft Close when the offender approached her from behind and tried to pull her to the floor.

She was able to get free and the offender ran away.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened between 12.30am and 1am on Saturday.

The offender is described as a white man, about 6ft 2ins, stocky with shaved, light coloured hair. He was wearing dark coloured clothes and a bomber-style jacket.

The victim didn’t have anything stolen during the assault but suffered bruises and grazes to her legs.

Det Chief Insp John Capps said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation.

“We know this will be concerning for the community but we would ask residents to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything, or anyone with CCTV footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with informationg should call Thames Valley Police on 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43200086182.