Tree planting

Monday, 23 March 2020
UP to 40 trees are set to be planted at Henley Town Football Club’s ground.
Environment group Greener Henley wants to introduce goat willow, field maple and alder trees to the western edge of the site, off Mill Lane, which is owned by the town council.
One of the areas earmarked is currently used as a warm-up pitch.
