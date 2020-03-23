Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tree planting

UP to 40 trees are set to be planted at Henley Town Football Club’s ground.

Environment group Greener Henley wants to introduce goat willow, field maple and alder trees to the western edge of the site, off Mill Lane, which is owned by the town council.

One of the areas earmarked is currently used as a warm-up pitch.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33