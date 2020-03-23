Councillors opposed to lights

PEPPARD Parish Council has opposed the proposed illumination of Henley Bridge.

A majority of councillors agreed that it was not in keeping with the Grade I listed structure but if the plans were approved the lights should only be switched on for special occasions, such as Henley Royal Regatta, Henley Festival and Christmas.

David Bartholomew, who represents Peppard on Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for the bridge, told a parish council meeting: “My personal view is that it’s totally inappropriate for a Grade I listed structure.”

But Councillor Viv Mitchell said: “They are just there to make the town look vibrant.”

Councillor Dominic Hall said the lights should be a matter for the people of Henley.