Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Councillors opposed to lights

PEPPARD Parish Council has opposed the proposed illumination of Henley Bridge.

A majority of councillors agreed that it was not in keeping with the Grade I listed structure but if the plans were approved the lights should only be switched on for special occasions, such as Henley Royal Regatta, Henley Festival and Christmas.

David Bartholomew, who represents Peppard on Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for the bridge, told a parish council meeting: “My personal view is that it’s totally inappropriate for a Grade I listed structure.”

But Councillor Viv Mitchell said: “They are just there to make the town look vibrant.”

Councillor Dominic Hall said the lights should be a matter for the people of Henley.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33