Village sick of traffic

VILLAGERS have complained about an increase in traffic said to be caused by a new housing development in Henley.

Residents of Rotherfield Greys claim that more vehicles have been recorded along Greys Road between the village and the Highlands Park estate.

Councillor Kester George, chairman of Harpsden Parish Council, told a Henley Town Council committee that the extra traffic could be from contractors working at the site.

“Rotherfield Greys continues to complain about traffic from Highlands Farm,” he said.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett said he was “surprised” if this was the case and he had visited the area.

Developer Crest Nicholson is building 163 homes at the site, which was previously an industrial estate.

