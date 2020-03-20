Traders fear coronavirus will kill their businesses

TRADERS in the Henley area say the coronavirus outbreak is threatening their livelihoods.

Many said they were seeing fewer customers as people isolate themselves at home to avoid catching or spreading the disease.

The problem worsened following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday that people should avoid all non-essential contact with one another.

However, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised a package of “business interruption” loans and refunds for two weeks’ sick pay for small ventures. Business rates in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors will also be scrapped for traders with a rateable value below £51,000.

On Tuesday, he announced a £330 billion bailout fund to include cash grants of up to £25,000, plus loans, mortgage holidays and rate exemptions of up to a year for affected businesses.

Liz Felix, who runs Liz Felix Millinery in Reading Road, said she was concerned that Royal Ascot, Henley Royal Regatta and many clients’ summer weddings could be cancelled as these provide most of her income.

She said her sales and footfall had dropped sharply in recent weeks and she has temporarily cut her opening hours to just three days a week, although customers may see her by appointment at other times.

Ms Felix said: “The outbreak has had a massive impact because people are very reticent about buying hats for events which, for all they know, might not go ahead.

“As a retailer, you have to order your stock upfront so I bought everything I thought I’d need last autumn and now it’s just sitting there.

“I was delighted to sell a hat last weekend but the customer returned it because her husband said he didn’t envisage their event taking place. Every single sale is valuable at the moment so I was very sad, although I understood their position.

“I’m feeling it really hard at the moment and, if I’m honest, I’m really concerned about the future of my business. I don’t know how much I can survive without the major summer events which I rely on.

“They might still go ahead, which would hopefully bring a last-minute rush, but it’s not looking likely the way things are going.

“They’re predicting that the spread will peak at the height of the summer social calendar, which isn’t good news.

“The high street is absolutely dead at the moment — there has been parking available outside my shop, which is practically unheard of in all the time I’ve been here. I’ve never seen so few people walking about on a Saturday afternoon.”

Ms Felix said shoppers should continue supporting local businesses if they are well enough rather than visiting larger shopping centres.

She said: “On the positive side, it’s a much cleaner and safer way to shop because independent premises are a lot less crowded.”

David Rodger-Sharp, who runs the jeweller’s shop of the same name in Duke Street, said he was also losing trade.

He and his staff regularly clean their hands and are asking customers who want items to be worked on to bring them in a separate bag to reduce the risk of contamination.

He said: “Coronavirus has definitely had an impact on the business because there are far fewer people on the street apart from in the mornings, when I think they’re just purchasing essentials or looking for things like hand sanitiser.

“Trade is down overall, although I did have a last-minute panic buying of wedding rings. I rang around the people I’d met at wedding fairs and a large number of them were very keen to buy as soon as possible so I opened for a few hours on Sunday, when I’m normally closed.

“It has been an interesting few weeks and, as a relatively new business, there is the alarming question of how long we can survive. We’ve just taken on two new staff so we’ve got additional expenses but we’re lucky to have some very loyal customers.

“It’s a worrying time but all we can do is follow the Government’s guidelines and stay open as long as we can in case there are more severe restrictions further down the line.

“The Duke Street retailers do at least have a good relationship with one another and we’re encouraging our customers to use the other shops so that we have the best chance of weathering this storm.

“The only consolation is that if we do have to close for two weeks, it’ll be the longest I’ve had off since I opened the shop.”

Denise Fairbairn, co-owner of Manzana Shoes on Bell Street, said: “Our concern is that people are not shopping as much and we want them to support local businesses.

“We are doing all we can and we are being careful to make sure the shop is clean.

“Being an independent business, local footfall is important to us and the other traders in Henley. We want to continue to be a successful business but it is very worrying at the moment.

“March is normally a slow month but we are seeing a big downturn in sales. I am concerned about trading and that this virus will make it more difficult.

“At the moment, it is manageable, but if it becomes more long-term then I will be more worried.” Customer numbers were down at the Vintage Look antiques shop in Hart Street.

Vicky Smith, who works there, said there was no reason for people to stay away if they weren’t showing symptoms.

She said: “We’ve seen an incredible difference but it’s absolutely ridiculous. There’s little sign that the disease has affected us as a town so I don’t see why people can’t just come out and enjoy life as normal.”

Jonkers Rare Books, also in Hart Street, is closed to general visits to protect the health of staff and customers. Anyone wanting to make a purchase may visit by appointment or buy items online.

A spokeswoman said: “The whole town has seen a change in footfall and although our own sales haven’t yet been affected, we would expect to see some changes as the situation develops.”

Jason Kempston, owner of The Sole Man in Duke Street, said he had seen a drop-off in custom.

“How long is it going to drag on for?” he said. “I have done a quarter of what I would normally do today [Tuesday].

“The rent is due at the end of this month and I’ve no idea how the hell I’m going to pay it.

“I just do what I’m told but I hope the Government has financial compensation in place. It’s all very well talking about the airlines and big business but all the little fellas like me are going to be just as bust.”

The shoe repairer said he was taking measures to prevent becoming infected.

“I’m washing my hands with soap,” he said. “I’m young enough to take this virus and get over it. I haven’t got heart problems or anything like that so I’ll be fine.”

Jason Acock, who runs Henley Cycles in Duke Street, said the outbreak had not affected his business.

He said: “It’s hard to tell what might happen in future but no-one has mentioned it yet and our sales are still good, especially last weekend when I sold six bikes. The weather probably has more of an impact on our trade than anything else.

“I’ve noticed the streets are quiet and it’s pretty ridiculous how much extra shopping people have been doing at Tesco.”

Hilary Redhead, who runs the Bell Bookshop in Bell Street, said: “We haven’t seen any change for better or for worse but we’ll see what happens. We’re lucky to have lots of support in the town and hopefully we’ll be able to count on that.”

Town councillor Lorraine Hillier, who runs the Hot Gossip coffee shop in Reading Road, said trade was down and she was also struggling to get certain ingredients from her wholesaler.

Ms Hillier, who recently moved from her old premises in Friday Street, said: “I’m hoping that cafés and restaurants aren’t ordered to close. We’ve had some ups and downs over the past few days but the street has generally been quiet and there have been some huge crowds in Tesco and Waitrose as people have been stocking up on things to eat at home.

“I suppose there are more people working from home, which means there are fewer people popping out of the office for lunch.

“A lot of people are nervous because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus and they’re playing it safe.

“We take hygiene seriously anyway but we’re taking extra steps like sanitising door handles regularly and paying attention to our own health. It’s a worrying time for a lot of businesses and I think the economic concerns are worse than the fears about the disease itself. It’s also very concerning for our staff because they’ve got bills to pay, like everyone else.

“Unfortunately, there’s not much we can do except try to carry on as normal, take all the sensible precautions and hope for the best.”

Cindy Gillett, who runs the Spoon café in Duke Street, Henley, said business hadn’t been affected so far but she would monitor the situation and take extra precautions in the meantime.

She has removed some tables so that customers who eat in are sitting further apart and is also frequently sanitising doors and other surfaces which people touch. Staff are encouraging visitors to pay using contactless methods to reduce the amount of cash being handled.

Mrs Gillett said: “We can only take it day by day or even hour by hour. It’s hard to know what’s going to happen because if lots of people start working from home, they’re far less likely to want a takeaway lunch.

“There’s not a lot we can do so we intend to carry on as normal until the situation demands otherwise, or we’re forced to by emergency regulation.”

The Shellfish Cow restaurant in Reading Road and its sister restaurant in Wallingford, have closed until further notice.

A poster on the front door reads: “Following the Government’s advice to avoid social contact and to not visit restaurants, we have taken the tough decision to temporarily close both of our Shellfish Cow restaurants and bars for the health and wellbeing of our wonderful team, guests and suppliers.

“When the current situation improves we will reopen with gusto! We are currrently working on the logistics of takeaway and a delivery service.”

The Field Kitchen in Nettlebed, which is owned and managed by Barb Grigor has also closed until further notice.

In a statement, it said: “These uncertain times mean that we cannot see a way to stay open and be sure we are not putting our customers and ourselves at risk to coronavirus.

“Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to seeing you again very soon. Stay safe and look after your families and neighbours.”

Many other restaurants, pubs and bars in the town have opted for cashless payments only.

Chocolatier Gorvett & Stone, of Duke Street, is also following government advice.

Founder Matt Stone said: “We operate the highest levels of hygiene and will be continuing to do so throughout the current situation. In addition, we are adding extra hygiene precautions into our daily routines to protect our staff and customers. We will not be taking cash during this time and will only serve takeaway coffees and hot chocolates.”

Shaun Dickens, owner of the Bistro at the Boathouse in Station Road, said: “Please do rest assured that we are, as we always have done, taking every measure to ensure a safe and healthy environment here at The Boathouse, for staff and customers alike.”

Henley town and community manager Helen Barnett said there had been a decline in footfall but businesses were supporting each other.

She said: “There will inevitably be fewer people around following the Prime Minister’s recommendations, which we have to listen to because these are extreme times and we’re in uncharted territory.

“Henley is quite ‘old school’ so lots of people are helping those who can’t go out and you see lots of people asking on social media if they can help anyone, which is lovely to see.

“We should be thankful to our NHS workers as well as supermarket staff who are taking a lot of flak at the moment.

“We’re urging people not to panic buy as the retail supply chains are still working properly — it’s just that some people are being unreasonable by buying too much, which puts others at risk.

“We’ve got quite a few people working from home at the moment with a few people still based at the town hall and we’re doing what we can to support and advise retailers who need it.”