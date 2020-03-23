Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Trees planted

RESIDENTS of Henley have planted 500 trees to help tackle air pollution since June last year. The figure was revealed by Patrick Fleming, of Greener Henley, at a meeting of the town council’s climate emergency working group, which wants to make the town carbon neutral by 2030.

The group wants 1,000 trees to be planted every year for the next decade and 50,000 every year across the wide area for the next decade.Mr Fleming said the group would be speaking to landowners about planting more trees in order to achieve the targets. He said: “Some trees are better than others, like willow and ash. They grow quickly and are indigenous.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33