Trees planted

RESIDENTS of Henley have planted 500 trees to help tackle air pollution since June last year. The figure was revealed by Patrick Fleming, of Greener Henley, at a meeting of the town council’s climate emergency working group, which wants to make the town carbon neutral by 2030.

The group wants 1,000 trees to be planted every year for the next decade and 50,000 every year across the wide area for the next decade.Mr Fleming said the group would be speaking to landowners about planting more trees in order to achieve the targets. He said: “Some trees are better than others, like willow and ash. They grow quickly and are indigenous.”