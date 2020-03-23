YORK stone paving in Northfield End, Henley, is to be replaced at a cost of £8,745.

The pavement, adjacent to the Bell Street triangle, had the paving removed by a developer who replaced it with tarmac. Residents have been campaigning for years to have it reinstated.

In September Oxfordshire County Council removed the tarmac but wouldn’t carry out the rest of the work.

Now the town council has agreed to pay for it. Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the finance strategy and management committee, said: “It will look so much better.”