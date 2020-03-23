Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New stone

YORK stone paving in Northfield End, Henley, is to be replaced at a cost of £8,745.

The pavement, adjacent to the Bell Street triangle, had the paving removed by a developer who replaced it with tarmac. Residents have been campaigning for years to have it reinstated.

In September Oxfordshire County Council removed the tarmac but wouldn’t carry out the rest of the work.

Now the town council has agreed to pay for it. Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the finance strategy and management committee, said: “It will look so much better.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33