Council set to award £7,000 to community groups and charities

GRANTS totalling more than £7,000 are set to be awarded to charities, clubs and community groups in Henley.

The Henley and Leichlingen Twinning Association has been recommended to receive £1,900, the Town & Visitors’ Regatta £1,500 and Greener Henley £500.

Smaller grants for organisations were recommended for approval at a meeting of the town council’s finance strategy and management committee. The final decision is due to be made by the full council on Tuesday.

Sue Fitzsimons, speaking on behalf of the twinning association, said the link with Germany was founded 40 years ago.

Last October a party of 16 people from Henley travelled to Leichlingen to mark the 40th anniversary of the two towns being twinned.

Mrs Fitzsimons said members were treated really well and enjoyed excursions and a vintage car rally, with the highlight being a three-course dinner at a palace.

This year the Germans would be coming to Henley and the group would like to reciprocate their kindness. They were planning trips to Cliveden House and on a Hobbs of Henley boat and dinner at Leander Club.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said that when Henley delegations went to Leichlingen or the other twin towns of Falaise and Bled they put on a “fantastic show”. “It can be slightly embarrassing when they come to us,” he added.

Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the committee, said: “I fully support the principle of twinning and the timing’s particularly good — we do need to remind ourselves that we are still Europeans.”

The Town & Visitors’ Regatta applied for £1,500.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier said it was the “people’s regatta” and more should be done to promote it.

“They ask for very little,” she said. “We shouldn’t hesitate in supporting this. It’s a genuine community event, which is what this town council is all about.”

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “It’s a brilliant event. You can park there for free and watch the races for the whole day for free.”

Greener Henley requested £1,000 and the committee recommended £500 is awarded.

Chairman Dave McEwen said the group ran its first festival at the Christ Church Centre in November and wanted to run a bigger event in the town centre later this year. The money would cover the cost of a marquee, insurance and publicity as they wouldn’t be charging for admission or asking stallholders to pay.

“We hope we’ll get more people involved in the things that are going on and raise awareness,” said Mr McEwen.

Councillor Kellie Hinton said: “Climate change and the climate emergency are very important to this town and council and this is one of the few applications I will support the full amount for.”

Councillor Will Hamilton suggested giving the group free use of the town hall rather than spend money on a marquee and Councillor Laurence Plant suggested awarding 50 per cent of the amount requested because of the pressure on the council’s grants budget.

Councillor Gawrysiak said: “We have got to recognise this is a community organisation with lots of members who actually do things in Henley.

“Greener Henley has, in fact, been the driver for all or most of the initiatives on the climate change working group.”

Members also recommended giving £1,000 to the Oxfordshire Volunteer Befriending Service after hearing it supported 60 people in Henley.

Other recommendations were as follows:

Opera Prelude — £650 towards a young artists’ development day in July.

The Regatta for the Disabled — £600.

Sing Your Pain Away, a community singing group — £200.

Jeux D’Espirit, a production company — £450 for free use of King’s Arms Barn.

Walkers are Welcome — £250 for publicity towards a walking festival in May.

Henley Town FC requested £2,500 towards refurbishing changing rooms and the referee’s room.

Cllr Reissmann said the application had “a lot of merit” but suggested deferring a decision until after councillors had discussed it with the club’s new officials.

The committee also agreed that the Arts Society Henley can have free use of council premises for about six committee meetings or members’ coffee mornings per year.

Members rejected a request by the Bishopsland Educational Trust in Dunsden, which runs silversmithing courses, for £1,200 to enable it to exhibit at Henley Festival this year.

The committee also refused to award £2,500 to Shiplake Vikings Rowing Club and not to award £600 to the South Oxfordshire Mencap Society as it is one of the Mayor’s chosen charities.