Saturday, 21 March 2020

New bike for charity

HENLEY youth and community project Nomad has a new mountain bike.

The £449 bike was paid for with a grant from Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, one of Henley’s representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council, and was supplied by Jason Acock, of Henley Cycles in Duke Street.

The charity now has four bikes. Youth and family support worker Jaco Bruwer said: “We use them mainly for mentoring purposes and to take some of our clients out into the fresh air. We also do bike workshops at the skate park so this one will be part of that as well.”

Mr Acock, who gave Nomad a discount on a helmet, said: “We want to support the community. People support me and I’m trying to reciprocate.”

