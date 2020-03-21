New bike for charity

10km won by woman for first time
A WOMAN won this year’s Goring 10km race for the ... [more]
Saturday, 21 March 2020
HENLEY youth and community project Nomad has a new mountain bike.
The £449 bike was paid for with a grant from Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, one of Henley’s representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council, and was supplied by Jason Acock, of Henley Cycles in Duke Street.
The charity now has four bikes. Youth and family support worker Jaco Bruwer said: “We use them mainly for mentoring purposes and to take some of our clients out into the fresh air. We also do bike workshops at the skate park so this one will be part of that as well.”
Mr Acock, who gave Nomad a discount on a helmet, said: “We want to support the community. People support me and I’m trying to reciprocate.”
21 March 2020
More News:
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say