Thousands of children have hours of fun learning during school workshops

THOUSANDS of children benefited from art, sport and science workshops as part of this year’s Henley Youth Festival.

These provided 80 hours of science, music, theatre, dance and sports activity, plus 150 hours of art and educational workshops, to primary schools in the area.

Explorer Dome’s mobile, inflatable planetarium was at Trinity Hall in Harpsden Road for the start of the festival workshops. About 180 primary age children had fun taking part in a water-themed science show.

Lauren Davis, a year four teacher at Valley Road Primary School, said: “It was a really immersive experience, including dry ice, fog and the sound of thunder. It’s inspiring for the kids and supports what we’ve been learning in class.”

David Weir, one of the Explorer Dome presenters, said: “The children have been really enthusiastic. The sessions are all very lively and hands-on.”

Freedom of Movement introduced year five and six pupils at Valley Road, Shiplake, Trinity and Nettlebed schools to “FreeG” with a workshop designed to encourage confidence and creativity through gymnastics.

Other active workshops included skipping, squash and Urban Strides, which provided a fun introduction to street dance skills for key stage one pupils at Kidmore End, Valley Road, Trinity and St Mary’s schools in Henley.

New for this year were five lively line dancing sessions from DanceOn hosted by Sonning Common and Badgemore schools and a performing arts experience for key stage one children from Stageworks of Henley.

There was also an introduction to yoga from the Great Little Yoga Company in Woodley. Children taking part discovered how to relax and focus through breathing exercises, posture and meditation.

Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common and St Mary’s School in Henley enjoyed singing with Lucy Hewes who was returning to the festival for her sixth year.

Little Blue Monster was back with an interactive oceans-themed drama workshop for two days with Henley’s key stage one pupils.

Children in years three and four at Bishopswood Special School in Sonning Common, Peppard, Valley Road, Nettlebed, Badgemore and Sacred Heart schools loved the experience of “music making” with Travelling by Tuba, where every child had the opportunity to play an instrument and see how a piece of music is rehearsed and put together.

Five Young Shakespeare Company actors brought The Tempest to life for about 90 year five and six pupils attending one of their drama workshops.

Children from Trinity, Badgemore, Sacred Heart, Nettlebed and Sonning Common enjoyed speaking Shakespeare’s words in short, accessible scenes, such as the storm that wrecks Prospero’s boat.

Festival organisers have thanked Anne Colvin-Jarvis, who is stepping down this year.

Mrs Colvin-Jarvis, a former headteacher at Peppard primary, has been involved with the festival for many years and for the past six has been school workshops co-ordinator. Prior to that she helped with the events at the Kenton Theatre and then spent a year as co-chair of the festival.

She said: “The schools have been so supportive of the festival this year. The workshops have been really well structured — the people running them are truly brilliant and were all so professional.”

Meanwhile the festival is appealing for more volunteers to get involved.

Jo Dickson and Kate Swinburne-Johnson, who co-chair the event, are stepping down after six years, saying it is time for people with fresh ideas to take over.

Festival trustee Suzanne Yeates said: “We’ve reached a watershed and need your help. A number of people are stepping down, including our co-chairs, and some members of the steering committee. Without new volunteers there’s a real risk there may not be a festival next year.

“The Henley Youth Festival started in 1994. It’s a unique event and we don’t think there’s anything else quite like it in the country. It would be a huge disappointment if it can’t continue.”

Fellow trustee Lucie Henwood said: “The festival really needs support. If you’re good with figures, interested in the performing or creative arts or have any other skills that you can offer that will enable the festival to continue and flourish then please get in touch.

“To be involved with the festival is a unique and rewarding opportunity — why not volunteer with a friend as it’s even more fun if you can share the experience?”

If you are interested, email hyfinfo@gmail.com with “volunteering” in the subject heading.