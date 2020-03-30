Town’s first gym ‘would help promote healthy lifestyles’

PLANS to open a gym in Watlington have been backed by the parish council.

A planning application has been submitted to convert the former SPM Engineering premises on the Watlington industrial estate in Cuxham Road.

The gym, which would be the town’s first, would measure 295 sq m. It would be open from 6.30am to 9pm on weekdays and from 9am to 4pm at weekends and on bank holidays. Two full-time jobs and four part-time jobs will be created.

The council says it fully supports the plans adding: “The use of the building for sport and leisure will not impact any residential area, conservation area or wider countryside. This facility would be a welcome addition to the facilities in Watlington, it would provide employment and promote healthy lifestyles.”

But the parish council said it would like to see provision for secure bicycle parking to encourage cycling and noted there was no provision for changing rooms or toilets.

The application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has been made by consultants Arrow Planning, of High Wycombe. It says: “The proposed development would enhance the local community and provide a much-needed facility.”

The application says there are only four parking spaces at the site whereas a gym should have a minimum of 14. Arrow says the operator would encourage gym members to use public transport or use the Hill Road car park nearby.

Arrow also has an informal agreement to use 35 extra parking spaces on the industrial estate after 5.30pm on weekdays and all day at weekends.

The district council will make a decision by April 6.