Dance show stretched to accommodate all the performers

A DANCE show at Henley Youth Festival was so popular that organisers had to double its length to accommodate the 70 participants.

HYF Dance gives performers from school years one to 13 the chance to dance on stage at the Kenton Theatre with professional technical support.

Presenters Iona Copland and Clara Boyle introduced the show, which began with a performance by 11 youngsters from Berkshire and Henley Dance.

Eight dancers from its elite competition team were back as Quake in act two with a street dance.

The Valley Road Hip Hop Duo — Ethan Bentley and Rupert Haynes — entertained with a body popping and breakdance medley that got the audience clapping along. Rohan Shanker celebrated his birthday with an inspired Spiderman performance to What’s Up Danger? by Blackway & Black Caviar.

Year three Valley Road primary pupils Katie Clegg and Freddy Burton were the Valley Road Cowboys, complete with costumes.

Kiki and Tatty Campbell and Alana and Freya Gove, as Sisterhood, danced to Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves by Eurythmics. Tatty returned to the stage with Ethan Bentley hoping to Change The World through dance.

Eight dancers aged between 10 and 12 performed a contemporary piece to The Garden by Stealing Sheep to cheers from the audience.

Interpreting the movement of oceans through dance were Queens of the Seas, Minimix, solo dancer Emilia Ziegler, eight, Suriya Knight and Lou Thimonier-Bayet from Trinity Primary School and Ava, Ovia and Anais — a year four trio.

The year seven Gillotts School group the Clips performed together for the first time.

Other acts included Jolly, Wolfpack, the Powergirls, Infinity and Yazabella, Ariana Nieduszynska and Frances Sadler from Valley Road primary and solo dancers Sienna Cotton, from Peppard primary, and Sofia Petrescu, seven, from Trinity.

Berkshire and Henley Dance closed the show with Do it Like This to huge applause.

The event was sponsored by the Thamesfield Youth Association. The specialist advisors were Stephanie Maxwell, Melanie Wood and Claudia Lewenden-Evans.