From Freddie Mercury to Frozen, Variety show certainly lives up to its name

TWENTY-FIVE children performed at HYF Variety.

The Kenton Theatre hosted 16 acts — nine soloists, six duos and one string ensemble.

Many performances were based on the festival theme of “Oceans” with dance, song, music, poetry and sketches.

The performers were introduced by Lilly Hoogenberg and Emma Edwards.

First up was Oscar Scannell, 12, who backed his drum medley with a film he had edited highlighting our wonderful world.

Joe Scott-Wood, 10, followed dressed as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, complete with a stick-on moustache and an inflatable guitar. He sang Bohemian Rhapsody with humour that won whistles and loud applause.

Violin student Misha Yakovlev, 10, received rapturous applause for his performance of Air Varie No 5 by Charles Dancla. He returned later with five other students from Studio Forcada to perform Sergei Prokofiev’s Caprice and Café Classique by Johow.

Guitarist and singer Felix Richardson, from Gillotts School, appeared with his sister Didi, from Sacred Heart primary, on drums to perform Cold Hard Witch.

Felix returned with drummer Oscar Scannell as Felix and Oscar Rock. They played By The Way by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Other duos included Sola Waves, a contemporary dance and voice act from Gillotts School, the “Got any grapes?” sketch from The Demented Duck Duo, and a performance of Bruises by Lewis Capaldi from Acorn Buds.

Robyn Fielder, nine, sang Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid and the audience clapped along to Woody Hamilton Hurst’s cover of Keep Your Head Up by Michael Christopher. Tabitha Marriot, 11, performed What’s My Name from the Disney musical Descendants 2.

Trinity Primary School pupil Isabella Stobie, eight, aka Baby Bel, recited a poem she had written entitled Oceans — a plea to stop polluting and keep it clean.

The Maxwell Sisters, Lottie and Holly, chose sea-themed All Is Found from Frozen to close the show.

Steph Maxwell, HYF Variety organiser, said: “This is my fourth year organising this show and every year the talent gets better and better. We had a variety of acts, which is what it’s all about.

“I know the children have put in hours of rehearsal time behind the scenes and at home, supported by their fabulous parents.”

The sponsors were the Henley Business Partnership and Henley Lions Club.

The specialist advisors were Muffin Hurst and Laura Lee.