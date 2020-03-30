Array of musical talent on show at first Unplugged event

NINE soloists, two ensembles and one trio played traditional and contemporary pieces at the Henley Youth Festival’s inaugural Unplugged showcase.

Between them they played the piano, clarinet, saxophone, violin and guitar and thrilled the audience with their impressive voices and musical talents.

The event at the Kenton Theatre was the festival’s new format for young classical, acoustic and folk singers or musicians in years five to 13.

It was presented by Archie Newman, who introduced each act.

Henley Music School’s saxophone and clarinet group opened the show with a rendition of Accidentally in Love by Counting Crows.

Performing in colourful “Keep Calm & Play On” T-shirts, the school’s string group performed Let’s Dance by Pat Legg.

Eddie Pratt, 14, who has been performing at the festival since he was seven, played Spanish classical guitar piece Sevillanas by Luis Maravilla.

Songwriter Jodi Anderson performed Losing My Sanity on the piano and Twenty First Century on the guitar — both her own compositions.

Jodi, 16, is a year 12 student at Reading College. She is currently completing her first album and has just released a new single OK, available on Spotify under JodiLiz.

Singer and violinist Ava Reineke wowed the audience with two solo performances of Romanian Dance No 1 by Béla Bartók and Du Bist wie eine Blume Op25 No 24 by Robert Schumann.

The 16-year-old is a festival regular who attends the Piggott School in Wargrave and studies at the Junior Royal Academy of Music. She hopes to join a conservatoire to study opera and singing in the future.

Lorelei Southwell, nine, was the youngest performer of the evening. The Crazies Hill Primary School pupil played Lost Boy by Ruth B. Her piano and voice earned cheers from the audience as she exited the stage with a bow.

Year 11 Gillotts School trio Nathan Hendry (piano) and Lottie Maxwell and Amelie Holden (vocals) performed All of Me by John Legend.

Other acts included a witty take on Mancini’s jazz standard Pink Panther theme by Oisin Elliot, 12, on the saxophone.

Pianist Annie Skaanild, also 12, sang Impossible by James Arthur, Shree Rao, 11, performed Violin Concerto No 5 in D major, op.22, 3rd movement by Friedrich Seitz and violinist Annabel Smith, 13, performed El Choclo by Angel Villoldo.

The final performance of the evening was from Ellie Vockins. Since discovering her voice with the Henley Youth Choir, the year 12 student has gone on to join Garsington Youth Opera. Ellie performed a soprano aria, O Mio Babbino Caro, from the opera Gianni Schicchi by Giacomo Puccini, which won her the biggest applause of the show.

Later, she was presented with the Elizabeth Griffin Award.

Janette Mooney Nyangiti, HYF Unplugged organiser, said: “HYF gives our young musicians the opportunity to perform on the stage at the Kenton in front of their peers, specialist advisers and a very appreciative audience.

“I hope it inspires them to continue with their musical studies.

“It was especially lovely to see the development of our regular performers. They get better and better every year.”

The sponsors were Henley Royal Regatta and the Shanly Foundation.

The special advisors were Jill Day and Maureen Idowu and accompanying the performers were Alison Wilkins and Darius Halpern.