I am not being given access to business, says councillor

A HENLEY town councillor claims she is being denied access to council business.

Lorraine Hillier, who sits as an independent, said she was not receiving agendas for meetings as she does not want to use the council’s email system.

She spoke out during a debate on the council’s interim internal audit at a meeting of the finance strategy and management committee.

Councillor Hillier, who also represents Woodcote and Rotherfield on South Oxfordshire District Council, said she had “some concerns” regarding emails.

Following the introduction of town council email addresses, she said she preferred to continue to receive emails via her personal email as she works full-time and is not completely comfortable with technology. She was offered assistance in setting up the separate email address on her own phone and computer but said she could see no need for yet another email account.

She said another town councillor used his personal email rather than the council’s email address as he’d been given permission to do so and she wanted to do the same but her request was refused by the council.

Cllr Hillier said: “The National Association of Local Councils is saying there’s no reason why I can’t use my personal email.

“I’m not getting agendas and I have been marked absent at important meetings when I didn’t even get notice of them.

“I feel I’m being denied important access as a councillor. As the longest-serving on this council, and as an independent, I feel I deserve a bit more respect than being brushed aside.”

She runs the Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road and said: “It’s hard to find a moment to look at all the emails. If you can’t give me things on email at least give me the courtesy to have hard copies.”

Cllr Hillier told the Henley Standard: “I am the only independent on the town council and, unlike the two majority political parties at town level, do not receive the verbal feedback from colleagues which other members have access to, so I am reliant on emailed information or hard copies.

“At district, we were all issued with tablets specifically to access our district council emails. As elected members of the town council, we do not receive any allowances so the least we should expect is to be provided with a basic tablet just to receive town council emails.

“I have recently started to receive some emails from certain councillors to my personal email for important issues, which has been very helpful.” Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the committee, said her concerns would be passed on to town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward.

Mayor Ken Arlett said it was easy to use the council’s email. “I don’t see the problem with this,” he said. “It’s that simple. If it was rocket science then I wouldn’t want to use it.”

Chartered accountants Mulberry & Co, of Godalming, who carried out the audit, said the systems and internal procedures at the council were well-established and followed.

It added: “The clerk and his team are experienced and ensure the council follows best practice regulations.

“It is clear the council takes governance, policies and procedures very seriously and I am pleased to report that overall the systems and procedures you have in place are fit for purpose.”