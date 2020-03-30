Julia Barry — December 27, 1955 to January 7, 2020

JULIA’S early childhood can only be described as idyllic.

Born in 1955 in a converted squash court in Mill Hill, she moved with her parents to Willinghurst House, near Cranleigh, perched on top of a hill with magnificent views as far as the South Downs.

She attended St Catherine’s School in Bramley, where she made a number of lifelong friends, but at 13 her life was torn apart when her brother and soulmate Mark, aged 14, suffered an asthma attack and died while at school.

After school, Julia spent a year at Chateau d’Oex in Switzerland, where she felt somewhat isolated and homesick. Nevertheless, the experience provided her with what were to become two lifelong pleasures: skiing and the ability to speak fluent French.

Returning to the UK, Julia trained as a bilingual secretary and got her first job at Comité d’Accueil, arranging home exchanges.

In 1977, Julia left London for Les Crosets in the Swiss Alps to pursue French speaking and skiing. Sadly, during this time, tragedy struck a second time when her other brother Malcolm died of a heart attack.

Her desire to travel took her to Australia and south-east Asia, staying with cousins in Sydney and building a relationship which would become so important to her over the years despite the distance.

Julia came back to London and worked as a secretary at Thomson Clive & Partners, a private equity company.

It was during this time that she met her future husband Tony in August 1979. They were volunteering as organisers and helpers on a holiday for disabled people to Paris. Holidays with Disaway became a regular feature over the next few years.

Their relationship blossomed and Julia and Tony were married in Shamley Green, Surrey, in 1983.

After much searching, Julia found a house in Stoke Row and they moved to Moonrakers in 1984. This was where Julia and Tony created their own happy family with the arrival of Rupert, Hannah and Dominic. Over the years Julia immersed herself in community life. There was tennis at Peppard and Stoke Row, Riding for the Disabled and help with the MS Society in Reading.

When Rupert was old enough to join the Beaver Scouts, Julia assisted with the organisation and eventually took over as leader of Stoke Row Beavers.

Tarka, as she was known, arranged many events at Moonrakers, including annual camps, hikes, camp fires and den building.

She also organised many fundraising events with the Beavers for her favourite charities.

Her involvement with the Scouts lasted for about 23 years and on her retirement she attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Julia was incredibly proud of her children and, together with Tony, was able to create the happy and loving family environment that she had missed as a teenager. She always took the opportunity to visit her children wherever they were in the world.

It was Julia’s Christian faith and belief in God and eternal life which supported her and gave her something to hold on to during very difficult periods in her life.

She was an active member of the Christian Science Church in Reading and especially enjoyed teaching in Sunday school. She was genuinely interested in people, not things.

Julia always loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, horse-riding, mountain biking (with Stoke Row Cycle Group and in the Alps), outdoor swimming, surfing, dinghy sailing, camping and trekking. She attacked all of these activities with enthusiasm and energy.

Julia also loved singing (as a member of South Chiltern Choral Society and Nottakwire in Sonning Common), piano playing, dancing and ballet.

She was a dedicated, caring, loving mother. She was a loyal, hard-working and loving wife. She was elegant and could be offbeat — who else could arrive at a dentist’s appointment wearing her own wisdom teeth as earrings?

When suddenly confronted with a bleak and terminal diagnosis last year, she displayed great dignity and enormous courage, inner strength and continued Christian belief. Her amazing smile will be missed by many of us.