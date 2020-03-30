A hope that death can be beaten

ONE of my favourite fictional characters is Mark Tapley from Charles Dickens’s Martin Chuzzlewit.

A robust, good-humoured fellow, Mark has a good position as ostler at the Blue Dragon Inn and has won the affection of the landlady, the widow Mrs Lupin.

But “there’s no credit in being jolly,” as Mark often says, in staying at a comfortable place like the Blue Dragon, so he sets off to find somewhere gloomy, dismal and challenging to prove that he can “come out strong under circumstances”.

He applies to become a grave digger but they don’t need him. Then the perfect challenge arises — young Martin Chuzzlewit. Arrogant, flat broke and disowned by his grandfather for falling in love with his grandfather’s ward without permission.

Together, Martin and Mark set off for America. Martin thinks it’s a place to make his fortune so he can marry Mary Graham.

Mark, ever jolly, brings cheer and kindness wherever he goes, nursing the sick on the wretched voyage across the Atlantic and bolstering Martin’s resolve when they learn that Eden, the glorious new city in which they had invested all their money, is in fact a few cabins in a stinking swamp.

They find America full of conmen and pestilence. They’re greeted at arrival by a morose old man who tells them not to worry about their luggage — the fever is so bad that the few survivors are too frail to bury their own dead, let alone steal.

Barely surviving the fever himself, Mark decides that there might be some credit in being jolly in sitting beside the fire at the Blue Dragon with Mrs Lupin after all. He sees a seriously humbled Martin reunited with his grandfather and fiancée before heading for the B.D. When Mark surprises Mrs Lupin on his return, he asks her how she would feel about changing her name to “Co.”

In America, when Martin recruited him as a partner (i.e., to help fund their Eden disaster), Mark rejected the name “Chuzzlewit and Tapley” for their putative architectural firm, insisting it be called “Chuzzlewit and Co.” He’d always wanted to meet a “Co” but he “little thought [he would] be one.”

So Mark Tapley, the man who doesn’t seek happiness and ease but a challenging situation, suspects that it’s in facing challenges that we grow stronger. That’s true of our spirits as well as our bodies. It’s the character we bring to our struggles that makes such a difference.

How do we develop character? Another man who came out strong under trying circumstances — imprisonment, beatings, a life very much on the road when he wasn’t locked up, was Paul the Apostle.

His strength lay not in his own sunny disposition (he was much less angelic than Mark Tapley, being real) but in his hope in Jesus, crucified and raised from the dead. He writes in Romans 5: “We exult (i.e. are “jolly”) in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame.”

A hope that knows death can be beaten isn’t a bad place to start.