Silver hour helps stop panic buying at supermarkets

PANIC buying as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is easing off at shops and supermarkets in the Henley area.

Many stores have tackled the problem, which is thought to have reached its peak last week, by restricting the number of essential items which customers can buy.

Some are also setting aside times when only the elderly or other vulnerable shoppers may enter.

At the Tesco superstore in Reading Road, Henley, this now applies between 9am and 10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The branch is open from 8am to 9pm between Monday and Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The so-called “silver hour” doesn’t apply to the retail giant’s Express convenience stores, including the branches in Gatehampton Road, Goring, and Church Street, Caversham.

The firm has also applied limits on bulk buying and announced that stores will open an hour early for NHS staff on Sundays.

Despite earlier concerns about shortages, the Henley outlet appeared to be coping with the additional demand on Saturday.

A small queue built up outside before it opened its doors at 8am and shoppers filed inside in an orderly fashion.

Many filled their trolleys with large quantities of fresh meat, fruit and vegetables as well as toilet paper, alcohol and cold and flu medication.

Some were wearing surgical masks, or improvised equivalents such as scarves, to reduce the risk of spreading or catching the disease.

Hazard tape was laid on the floor by the customer service desk so that customers stood 2m apart from staff. Contactless payments were being encouraged, although cash was still being accepted.

Because there were more customers than usual, staff set up a single large queue at the back of the store and directed people to checkouts as they became available.

At its peak, the line stretched halfway around the store’s perimeter and along the entire back wall, past the pharmacy, bakery and deli counters.

Toilet paper was among the restricted items and people could only buy one packet. The shop was stocking more than usual and removed shelving to pile it high on pallets. A large number of staff was on duty and a constant stream were heading in and out of the stock rooms pushing cages filled with new produce.

By midday, most essentials were still available and few shelves were bare, although levels appeared lower than usual on some.

Most customers praised how the store was handling the crisis. Some said they usually shopped at the Waitrose supermarket in Bell Street, Henley, but had given up because its shelves kept being cleared shortly after opening.

Kim McLaren said she was shopping for herself and her husband and another older person who was self-isolating.

She said: “People are showing up early because they’re worried that others will take everything by bulk buying. There were still a few empty shelves today, which was a shame, but the staff are doing an excellent job and deserve to be thanked.

“At the moment some people have to go out several times a week to get everything they need where previously they’d just have done a weekly shop. I’ve done all right but I haven’t found all the things I wanted like white bread, which some older people prefer.”

Anthony Fitzgerald, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, said: “I haven’t been shopping any more than usual but recently I’ve noticed that shelves in Henley are often empty by the middle of the day.

“This is the first time I’ve managed to find everything I need, which is encouraging. They seem to be fully restocking overnight but you’ve still got to get in early to make sure you’ll get some items. I’ve previously struggled to find some things but it’s hardly the end of the world — you just have to adapt your recipes based on what’s available.”

Patricia Buckett, of Simmons Road, Henley, said she was only there for her usual Saturday shop and was shocked at the turnout.

She said: “A lot of people are panic buying but I’m just here to pick up what I’d buy normally. If everyone stuck to that, there would be plenty for everyone but some people are scared of losing out if they don’t get there first.

“We’ve had to swap a few items. For example, I always keep macaroni in the house but we’ve had to make do with whatever pasta they’ve got. I couldn’t get hand soap either so I’ll have to get by with washing-up liquid.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this in my life. We lived through the war so I suppose we’ve got to keep our chins up and get through it.”

Mrs Buckett’s sister Sandra, from Shiplake, said: “I can’t tell you what I really think of these panic buyers — let’s just say I’m surprised by their behaviour. I haven’t been in the best of health recently and this trip has been very stressful.

“The supermarkets are doing a good job, although they should have limited purchases sooner because some people were going way over the top. There were instances of people reselling goods on the internet at higher prices, which is very wrong.”

Former GB rower Ric Egington, who lives in Bix with his fiancée Vicky Thornley, who sculls for the national squad, said he had found everything he needed.

He said Thornley, who is expected to represent her country at the Tokyo Olympics, now postponed until 2021, was training at home as the GB training facility at Caversham Lakes has shut following the outbreak.

The couple plan to install additional home gym equipment.

Mr Egington said: “I’m working to a list Vicky gave me. It didn’t have toilet roll, funnily enough, but I’ve added a pack as a pre-emptive strike because we’re down to our last few rolls.

“I’m also pleased that I managed to get a pack of chopped tomatoes because those are among the items that people were stockpiling.

“It’s mostly idiocy that has brought the crowds out — the world has gone totally crazy over this virus but hopefully that will soon die down. It’s probably the hysteria that’s been generated by some sections of the national press as well as what people are putting on social media.

“However, it seems pretty civilised in here and that’ll hopefully continue as the day goes on.”

A Tesco spokesman said all stores had shut their fresh counters so staff could focus on filling shelves. Customers were being encouraged to leave online delivery slots for the elderly and vulnerable.

The Waitrose supermarket in Bell Street, Henley, is setting aside the first hour of each day’s trading for elderly and vulnerable shoppers.

Last Friday there were complaints that this was being abused by younger, healthier people and images of the store’s empty shelves were circulating on social media.

But on Saturday morning, a security guard was posted to enforce the rule and people were respecting it. About 20 customers were waiting to be let in as the older shoppers made their way out.

After the first hour, most shelves still had some stock and the premises appeared less crowded than on previous days.

Waitrose now applies a limit of three purchases on any one grocery item and a maximum of two packets of toilet roll per customer. This does not apply to fresh fruit and vegetables, Easter confectionery and alcohol.

On Tuesday, it announced that only 36 people may enter the premises at one time and security guards will be posted to keep order.

There were also shortages at Waitrose’s branch in Church Street, Caversham, last week, with the fresh produce, bread, tinned goods and toilet paper aisles stripped bare. The situation improved this week, with most items readily available.

The neighbouring branch of Boots the chemist was limiting the number of customers in store at a time, creating queues on the pavement outside.

A loud argument broke out between a shopper at Tesco Express in Church Street and a security guard who accused her of

shoplifting.

The woman ran outside and verbally abused another shopper who tried to intervene. The shop was selling out of fresh produce on most days and had no paracetamol left.

Iceland, which has a branch at St Martin’s precinct, off Church Street, Caversham, has restricted its opening hours to between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 2pm on Sundays. On weekdays and Saturdays, the shop is open only to the elderly and vulnerable during the first hour of trading and to NHS workers during the final hour. It was experiencing shortages but this has improved.

The Caversham Butcher stopped taking online orders because of unprecedented demand but is expected to reinstate this soon.

It has also introduced a 10 per cent discount for NHS staff.

Staff constantly disinfect all surfaces, including the display chillers in front of the premises.

The Sainsbury’s Local convenience store in Bell Street, Henley, which is open daily from 7am to 11pm, has put up a sign saying: “We’re seeing huge demand for certain products, including pain relief, sanitising and long-life lines.

“We’ve set limits on a small number of these products to ensure we can offer them to everyone who needs them. Rest assured we are receiving new deliveries regularly. Please help us to support as many people as we can.”

The chain has introduced an hour for the elderly and NHS workers but this only applies to its larger supermarkets.

The Co-op, which has stores in Sonning Common, Woodcote, Caversham, Watlington and Benson, has introduced dedicated hours for vulnerable shoppers at the last two of these.

They run from 9.30am to 10.30am on weekdays only at Watlington and from 8am to 9am between Monday and Saturday and 10am to 11am on Sundays at Benson. The Co-op has introduced a limit of two items per person on some essentials and urges shoppers to only buy what they need.

Meanwhile, village shops are delivering goods to the homes of customers who are self-isolating.

Binfield Heath Stores, which operates a paper round for more than 50 houses, is offering the service at no extra cost and customers can defer settling up until they can leave their homes again.

Gavin Caple, who manages the shop with his wife, Sharon, said people bought 40 bags of bread in less than two days last week. He went more than two days with no eggs and was short of pasta and rice from his wholesaler.

He has introduced restrictions to prevent further shortages and will carry out deliveries himself.

Mr Caple said: “We can’t get hold of very basic stuff, which is crazy but it’s because of panic.

“We got decimated last Tuesday — they were taking bread off the trays before I could get it on the shelves. It was unbelievable, so now people can only have one bag until I say otherwise.

“It’s nice that people want to shop with us but I can’t get hold of the products to restock the shelves. There’s a two- or three-week wait for them where usually it’s next day delivery.

“I’m happy to deliver extra goods. Because I do such a wide area with the papers, I’m going to be passing everyone at some point.”

Mr Caple, who regularly disinfects the shop and washes his hands, said he hadn’t experienced shortages since the area was brought to a halt by heavy snow in early 2013.

The village store in Shiplake is also offering deliveries on top of the normal paper rounds and is co-ordinating orders with the village butcher.

Owner Carol Harvey received a positive response after appealing for volunteers through the Shiplake Villages website.

She said: “We have a list of about 35 helpers and we’re taking the details of everybody who rings us up in need. A lot of people want to help and we have a high percentage of older residents who probably need it as they’re more likely to be self-isolating. People are keen that no one is left at home without food.

“We’re running low on toilet roll, tinned goods and pasta but we have plenty of things like milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables. People were coming to us because Tesco in Henley was selling out.”

Staff at Ewelme Stores have circulated a leaflet asking residents to help with deliveries. About 20 people have come forward to help the 30 or more who are self-isolating.

The shop has closed its tea room, only allows two people inside at one time and regularly cleans all surfaces. It is running low on toilet roll, eggs and flour.

Villager Sue Evans, who works at the shop, said: “We’ve always delivered but obviously the need is greater now. Our older volunteers wanted to help but it’s not safe. It’s great that people are willing to offer this much support. We’re being really stringent with hygiene and we’ll try to stay open as long as we can. We’re a real hub of the community and we really are needed.

“People are really grateful that we’re offering this service. They know they can just pick up the phone and we’ll put an order together.”

Andrea Bronimann, of Beggarbush Hill, who has volunteered to help, said: “My neighbours are older and vulnerable and I thought ‘how are they going to get their groceries?’ I can drive and deliver stuff so I wanted to help.”

Sarah Harper, who runs Hambleden village stores, witnessed ugly scenes when she visited her wholesaler in High Wycombe to restock last week.

She said members of the public were trying to get in when it was only open to retailers. They became so disorderly that the Culden Faw estate, which owns her shop, hired a security guard to escort Ms Harper on her next visit.

Ms Harper said: “The wholesalers had their own security on the doors but the public were trying to get in. One guy started spitting at the guards when he was turned away. It was quite frightening and we’re very lucky to have the support of the estate.”

She is delivering goods within a three-mile radius of the shop and will leave orders on people’s doorsteps. Most who visit in person are buying eggs, flour and toilet paper. Ms Harper said: “If people need help, we’re going to give it. This is predominantly quite an aged community — everybody knows everybody and it’s a very special place to live.

“We’ve always been the hub and heart for the village and everybody helps each other.”

The store’s eight staff check their temperatures before coming to work every day.

Ms Harper added: “We’ve been washing our hands a lot. Mine have become raw and I’m literally falling apart.”

Stoke Row Stores is running out of pasta, milk, eggs, flour and yeast daily but constantly receives new deliveries. Last week it sold all 40 of its paracetamol packets in one day.

Nikki Steiger, who runs it with her daughter Kryssie and mother Jeanette Creewel, said many customers were self-isolating and more than 10 families had ordered deliveries.

She said: “People are staying at home because they’re elderly and at risk. We wanted to help because everyone loves the store. Everyone usually meets here and they’re going to use us if it means they can get their shopping done without having to go to Waitrose.

“We are applying sanitiser to our hands between customers and clean all the surfaces that people have been touching. We’re also trying to get people to only make payments with their cards.” Mrs Creewel, who is self-isolating as a precaution, criticised panic buyers. She said: “It’s immoral because it’s robbing people in the public sector, like NHS nurses who can’t go shopping whenever they like because of their jobs.

“Our population hasn’t increased but for some reason our demands have and it’s causing hardship. It’s very worrying and a bit surreal because there’s so much hype on the news but then you go outside and everything seems normal.”

Chana’s Café and Store in Whitehouse Road, Woodcote, now only opens from 9am to 1pm and has shut its seating area but still sells takeaways.

Owner Paul Chana is offering deliveries and only lets three customers in at once to ensure they can remain 2m apart.

He said: “If anyone cannot get to the store, please ring or message and I will try to get anything you need — bread, milk, eggs, groceries or a takeaway. We will beat this virus — this is a war we will win if we all pull together.”

The One-Stop shop in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, has restricted toilet rolls to one packet per customer and is recruiting more staff.