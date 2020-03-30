Summer's over before it began

HENLEY Royal Regatta has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This came as the town and surrounding villages went into lockdown with almost all pubs and businesses closing as well as all but essential shops.

Henley Women’s Regatta and the Henley Masters Regatta have also been cancelled as well as scores of other summer events.

The Henley Festival looks unlikely to take place but the organisers of both the Rewind South and the Thames Traditional Boat Festivals are currently still planning to go ahead.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people should leave home only to exercise once a day, travel to and from work only when “absolutely necessary” or to shop for essential items and for medical or care needs.

He also ordered the immediate closure of shops selling non-essential goods.

The virus has claimed 422 lives in the UK with 8,077 confirmed cases, including 69 in Oxfordshire.

The cancellation of the regatta, for the first time since the Second World War, was announced by the committee of management and first revealed on the Henley Standard’s website. In a statement, the committee said the decision was taken “with much sadness and regret” and that it had ruled out the possibility of postponement.

The statement continued: “It has weighed heavily on the committee that in its 181-year history, the regatta has only previously been cancelled during the world wars.

“Also that so many athletes and coaches have worked so hard for an entire season in order to give themselves the chance to race at Henley.

“Nonetheless, we are agreed that this is the right decision for our staff, members, volunteers, competitors, spectators, partners and stewards. We have taken this decision after much deliberation and after as thorough an evaluation that we and the regatta staff have been able to conduct since the covid-19 outbreak started to have an impact on normal life.”

The regatta, which is to be extended to six days from next year, said it had considered a number of factors, including government guidance, in particular stricter travel restrictions, social distancing requirements and the withdrawal of emergency services support for mass gatherings.

The statement added: “Our highest concerns have been the health and safety of all those involved in the staging and running of the regatta, as well as wider public health and the regatta’s role in society’s efforts to slow the spread of covid-19.

“We very much hope that the situation in the UK will have improved significantly by July 1.

“However... it will simply not be possible to install the course and build the site, which ordinarily would commence this week. The financial implications of cancellation will be significant indeed, not only for the regatta but contractors and suppliers, as well as for traders, local landowners and the Henley community.”

Sir Steve Redgrave, chairman of the committee of management, said: “We appreciate that the cancellation of the regatta will come as a huge disappointment to many involved in the sport of rowing, especially those whose seasons had been planned around Henley, and particularly given that event after event has been cancelled already this year.

“However, no matter how passionate we are about our sport, we are also mindful that there are now more significant issues at stake than the staging of sporting events.

“In this context, it is our hope that all concerned will understand our decision. We all know and cherish the fact that our sport is more than a community — it is a family.

“We encourage all in the rowing family to adhere to government requirements on social distancing and guidance on good hygiene, and hope that by 2021 we are safely able, once again, to stage the world’s pre-eminent regatta, over six wonderful days of competition.”

In a statement to members, which has been seen by the Henley Standard, Sir Steve said the regatta now faced a “significant” financial loss in 2020.

He added: “The committee and secretary will work diligently in the coming weeks to ensure that the regatta and our suppliers and contractors can emerge safe and sound on the other side of this tumultuous period. We will endeavour to minimise the loss as much as we reasonably can.

“The regatta has insurance against a range of risks but not cancellation of the event. This is because the cost of cover has always been disproportionately high relative to the evidence of history, which until this year has never seen the cancellation of the regatta during peacetime.

“As a result of the magnitude of the expected loss for this year, which we will be able to quantify accurately only after concluding a wide range of discussions, as well as the continued unprecedented level of uncertainty, regrettably we are not in a position to provide refunds of the annual subscription monies already paid for 2020 by our members.”

Sir Steve said the regatta was considering a range of options for the 2021 regatta to ensure members “feel valued”. He said: “This is an extremely challenging time in history, in particular for any families who have already suffered from the covid-19 coronavirus or its impact on our society. I know that many of our members are dedicated health workers, and I would first like to express how grateful every one of us at Henley Royal Regatta is for their heroic work in these difficult times.”

The five-day event, which was due to take place from July 1 to 5, was scrapped a day after strict new measures were imposed by the Government to curb the spread of the virus.

This week it was also announced that the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo had been postponed until next year and the Euro 2020 football championships have also been moved to next year.

Miriam Luke, chairwoman of the women’s regatta, said: “The committee is looking at what possible alternatives there might be in staging a form of the regatta later on in the year.

“We want to support and encourage our competitors at this really difficult time for our sport and provide an event that gives you something to aim for once restrictions have been lifted. We hope it will be possible to achieve this.”

A statement from the masters regatta said: “Sadly, given the current covid-19 pandemic, we have had to take the decision to cancel. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to hold the regatta later in the year.”

The Henley Festival is due to take place from July 8 to 12, the week after the regatta, and relies heavily on its infrastructure.

This year’s line-up includes Madness, pop singers James Blunt and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge appearing in Disco Classical, and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, presented by singer and musician Myleene Klass.

Chief executive Nick Mattingley would not comment.

The Thames Traditional Boat Festival is due to be held from July 17 to 19 on Fawley Meadows and the committee said it hoped that was far enough into the future for the event to go ahead as planned.

The committee said: “Many tell us that the Trad is a true highlight of their summer.

“Now, more than ever before, we feel motivated to deliver another memorable weekend that lifts spirits. Let’s hope nothing prevents us from doing so.

While we work towards this singular aim in the background, you can be safe in the knowledge that if we are forced to cancel the event because of coronavirus, we will offer a full refund.”

David Heartfield, founder and a director of Rewind, said he was “very hopeful” the Eighties music extravaganza on Temple Island Meadows would take place in August.

“As ever we’re planning and working and going forward at the moment and reviewing the situation,” he said. “Nobody really knows quite what the future holds.”

In Henley the streets are all but deserted with just a handful of shops remaining open following Mr Johnson’s statement on Monday.

Shops that are exempt from the ban included supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores, petrol stations, post offices, banks, newsagents and pet shops. Others allowed to remain open include shops in hospitals, laundrettes and corner shops. Takeaways are allowed to continue trading.

Supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s and Waitrose in Bell Street and Tesco, off Reading Road, and the Boots pharmacy and Henley Pharmacy, both in Bell Street, are open.

Waitrose is only allowing 36 shoppers in at one time, while Boots has limited customers to 10 in store at once.

Other businesses that remain open are Gabriel Machins butchers in Market Place, Patisserie Franco-Belge in Duke Street and Henley Cycles, a few doors down.

A spokesman for the latter said: “We are adopting a locked door policy and only allowing one customer into the store at any time unless you are members of the same family but please be sensible.

“We ask you to maintain social distancing in store and if you are showing any symptoms please do not visit us.”

Lilly Dry Clean in New Street is still open, saying its dry cleaning and laundering processes kill covid-19 on all garments and linen.

During the outbreak it will collect and deliver back to customers using a Henley minicab company which it says is struggling for business due to the crisis.

Many businesses had already closed following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Friday that bars, pubs, cafés and restaurants must shut.

Many have signs on their front doors saying their priority was the safety of their staff and customers.

Venues including the River & Rowing Museum, the Kenton Theatre and the Regal Picturehouse in Henley have already closed and sporting fixtures have been wiped out. The Mill at Sonning theatre is also shut.

Dozens of events that were due to take place over the next few weeks have also been postponed or cancelled in an attempt to minimise the risk of infection.

The latest is the official opening of the Freemans Meadow playground in Henley, due to be held on April 16, which had already been postponed once.

Henley Town Council has also closed all of its playgrounds and play equipment. This includes the skate park and outdoor gym at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, the toddler and adventure playgrounds at Mill Meadows and the playground at Freemans Meadow.

The public toilets at the Leichlingen Pavilion in Mill Meadows are also shut.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “As the coronavirus crisis intensifies and people are being asked to stay at home if at all possible, it’s clear that any measures that can be taken to limit the chance of transmission and encourage people to practise social distancing must be taken.

“We urge people to work with us and obey the closures for the sake of the whole community.”

Last week, the council said all non-essential council and committee meetings had been cancelled and the information centre at the town hall was closed to walk-in appointments until further notice. Services will still be provided by telephone and email.

The Memorial Field and Badger’s Walk playgrounds in Shiplake have been closed by the parish council.

Headway Thames Valley, which is based at Brunner Hall in Greys Road, Henley, has closed and suspended public-facing activities until further notice. Its phone lines will remain open Monday to Wednesday and it says it is happy to provide support and advice over the phone.

The Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, closed on Saturday. The centre offers a range of care services to young people aged 16 to 30 with learning disabilities.

While respite homes were not mentioned in the government guidelines the trustees decided to cease all visits in order to safeguard the clients and staff.

Paul Barrett, chairman of trustees, said: “The decision to close the centre has been a very tough one — the service we provide to young people is not only hugely important for their health and social wellbeing, it also provides a vital break for their parents and families.

“Closing the centre will have a big impact on the lives of the families we support but we must all make hard decisions in the face of this devastating virus.

“Ensuring the safety of both our young people and our team is imperative at this time and we feel that closing is the only responsible way forward at this juncture. We will be reviewing the decision on a regular basis.

“We have spoken to all the families impacted by this and are pleased to say that they have been supportive of the decision.”

Phyllis Court Club in Henley has closed its clubhouse and fitness centre until further notice.

The private members’ club, off Marlow Road, has launched a takeaway service as well as pre-prepared meals, food, drinks and provisions for collection and delivery.

In a statement, the club said: “We are extremely sad to announce the temporary closure of the clubhouse and fitness centre. The health and wellbeing of our members, staff and guests is our utmost priority.”

The Henley Sheepdog Trial, due to be held on July 19, has been called off, as has Henley Drama Festival, which was due to run from May 5 to 9.

The Henley Talking Newspaper is suspending recordings on Friday and the Henley Society has canclled all its events until July.

A community tea hosted by the 1st Shiplake beavers, cubs and scouts at the Memorial Hall in Shiplake on Sunday has been postponed.

Wyfold Riding for the Disabled, a charity based in Kingwood, has postponed its 50th anniversary celebration and awards evening. This was scheduled to take place at Phyllis Court Club tomorrow but will now be held on Saturday, October 10.

The Woodcote Rally in July has been cancelled for only the second time in its history.

Peter Solomons, chairman of the Woodcote Charitable Association, said: “We felt that, given the current uncertainty, it might not be possible to guarantee the health and safety of everyone on the field. We regrettably took the decision to cancel the rally now, before any significant financial commitments had been made.”

Train services on the Henley to Twyford branch line have been reduced. Great Western Railway says it has to prioritise key routes essential for people who are continuing to deliver vital services.

Vernon Everitt, managing director, customers, communication and technology at GWR, urging people not to travel unless it was “absolutely essential”.

He said: “The number of people using our services has fallen dramatically but we need even more of you to stop travelling. Making non-essential journeys risks lives.”

Bus companies are also running amended services.

Schools were ordered to close on Friday “until further notice” but children of key workers and the most vulnerable will still be able to attend. Others have been learning remotely using online resources. GCSEs and A-Levels in England and Wales have been cancelled.

Tim Coulson, headteacher of Valley Road Primary School in Henley said the school was catering for a small number of children of key workers but said not all parents wanted support every day.

He said: “I understand completely the fact that the Government was trying to keep schools open as long as possible because when schools are open the rest of the country can work.”

A spokeswoman for St Mary’s School in Henley said it was catering for a “handful” of children of key workers.

“The numbers change each day depending on what the call on their parents is,” she said.

“The staff have been amazing; they are extraordinarily dedicated. They have been going in supporting them and following the social distancing rules and come up with creative ideas like using coloured ribbons.”

Claires Court School in Maidenhead is also shut.

Cygnets of Henley, which meets at Valley Road school and caters for children aged six months to four years, is staying open and supporting essential key workers with childcare.

South Oxfordshire District Council says waste collections in the Shiplake, Binfield Heath and Henley areas on Wednesday were disrupted as several staff were unwell or were self-isolating.