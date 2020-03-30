A good example and best advice in crisis

IN recent times, and particularly over the past 48 hours, the number of emails I receive from constituents about the coronavirus outbreak has shot through the roof.

This is one of the biggest challenges we have faced in generations and I’ve been contacted by the self-employed, those in employment and those running businesses who fear they may now fail.

I believe the Government is doing a tremendous amount to ease these concerns and both the Prime Minister and Chancellor have shown magnificent leadership.

There is a particular need for assistance for the self-employed and a further announcement is expected imminently.

Many people from the Henley area are stranded abroad because various air services have closed down and I am working with the Foreign Office to discuss how we can help. It is difficult because many intermediate stops from long-haul destinations are closed but I understand a flight should soon be returning from Peru.

I have also received many questions about testing for the disease and I am pleased that the Government intends to increase the rate to 25,000 tests daily.

Within the constituency, my party is working to help those in need and encouraging others to do likewise.

The coronavirus has shown both the best and the worst side of people. The worst has been the appalling panic buying which has denuded supermarket shelves, while the best includes the actions of businesses like the Waterfront Café in Benson, which has been selling stock at knockdown prices and making toilet roll available. Although I’m somewhat restricted in my movements, I go for walks around the village and was delighted to see this.

This week’s restrictions on movement mean that people will have to take guidance on self-isolation and social distancing far more seriously.

I don’t blame it entirely on those who disregarded official advice last weekend but it’s possible that we wouldn’t be in this position if they had not done so.

On Mothering Sunday, I noticed that some areas of the constituency were heaving with crowds enjoying the sunshine and each others’ companionship. This is understandable but it’s precisely what encourages the spread of this disease.

The number of deaths that have already accrued is quite upsetting. I hope the restrictions will be enforced where necessary, but equally I hope people will show common sense and this will not be required.

The Government has done extremely well in keeping the outbreak under control and I have set up a section on my website where constituents may read the latest advice. I would be grateful if people could check this before getting in touch as it leaves me and my staff free to concentrate on the more immediately pressing issues.

In the current circumstances I am not holding face-to-face meetings with constituents. Given the area covered by the constituency, I have always used email and phone as a starting point as many problems can be dealt with quickly and efficiently in this way.

All my staff are now working remotely, as am I for a large part of the time. I have not noticed any diminution in what we’ve been able to do, nor do I expect it.

I’ve spoken with about half a dozen firms in the constituency which have been positive about manufacturing ventilators for the health service.

I must not name them but they are in touch with the relevant government department and this is another sign of how helpful people are willing to be. It is only by pulling together that we can get through this.

At the moment, I am not thinking about the steps that will be required when we’ve eradicated the virus or have it under control.

I am focusing on what must be done right now to get people though this critical period and I believe this is also the Government’s approach.