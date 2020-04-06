Monday, 06 April 2020

Food festival postponed

THIS year’s Eat! Food Festival in Henley has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second annual festival was due to take place over two weeks in June but has now been pushed back to August 1 to 22.

Organiser Philippa Ratcliffe has been able to secure all the sites and venues for the later dates.

She said: “Now more than ever we need to support our local businesses. We were determined to continue championing all the wonderful hospitality venues, pubs, restaurants, producers and traders in Henley and the surrounding areas, so instead of cancelling the event totally we have worked to secure venue sites to allow us to hold this fabulous celebratory event in five months’ time instead.

“It will allow everyone the opportunity to join in and celebrate the town with so many other major Henley events which understandably and regrettably had to cancel.

“My heart goes out to them at this difficult time and I am sure the good folk of Henley will rally round and support everyone as much as they can. Hopefully, Eat! Food Festival will be seen as a positive light at the end of the tunnel.”

