Festival seeks donations towards cancellation cost

HENLEY Festival is asking ticket holders to donate a portion of the cover price to help cover the cost of cancellation.

The 38th annual event was called off on Friday, three days after Henley Royal Regatta was cancelled, due to the coronavirus pandemic

It will now take place from July 7 to 11 next year but with this year’s line-up, including pop stars Madness, James Blunt and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge appearing in Disco Classical and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, presented by singer and musician Myleene Klass.

About 85 per cent of the tickets had aleady been sold and these will be valid for 2021.

Chief executive Nick Mattingley said the festival was asking the 20,000 ticket holders to donate a minimum of £20 each.

He said: “We have got to cover our core costs so we’re reaching out to people to support us and saying ‘please give us £20 of every ticket’.

“The response has been fantastic. We’re also looking at what government support there is.

“We have been working extremely closely with Towergate, our insurance brokers. In the events world there are various policies you can and should take out.

“Unfortunately, coronavirus isn’t covered within a lot of policies that are available. Pandemic insurance is a pretty rare beast. Those who took out certain policies may be covered depending on the categorisation of the pandemic so we have to wait and see what happens on that.”

Mr Mattingley said he was very disappointed about the cancellation happening in his first year, adding: “The disappointment is palpable among the team. We want to put on entertainment for people, that’s our mission.

“Aside from the acts, there’s the fact we’re raising money for our partner charities.”

The decision to cancel the festival was based on a number of factors, including:

•Henley Royal Regatta’s decision to cancel, meaning the festival site and structures would not be available to the festival.

• Government advice, in particular travel restrictions and social distancing measures.

• The health and safety of the festival’s guests, artists, contractors and staff.

Mr Mattingley said: “We were watching very intently what was going on. It’s that thing where you have been told there’s a tsunami coming and you hope for the best but plan for the worst.

“There were certain dominoes that had to fall in front of us and we were watching those very closely and the key one, of course, was the regatta.

“I was staying very closely in touch with [regatta secretary and chief executive] Daniel Grist and the team.

“When news of the regatta came it became pretty clear we had to reach out to our artists with a few quick phone calls. We’re events people and we have business continuity plans so we’re quite good in the sense of being able to respond in a crisis.”

He said there was no certainty that the event could have been held in the late summer or the autumn.

“The support from the artists was absolutely amazing,” said Mr Mattingley. “They moved without hesitation to next year. It became clear that they were thinking about it before we asked the question and their immediate answer was ‘yes’.

“This year is going to be something of a write-off in terms of events and festivals so we’re lucky that artists are taking the long view.

“There’s a lot of goodwill that goes with the festival and we are going to come back more robust as an organisation.”

The festival is working with the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust and plans to hold fundraising events later this year, once the threat of the virus has passed.

Mr Mattingley said: “There’s a heritage of 38 years and we don’t want to lose that. We have donated hundreds of thousands to our partner charities over that period.”

The remaining tickets for next year’s festival will continue to be on sale

Mr Mattingley said: “We understand the immense disappointment after all the extraordinary work that has taken place to bring this much-loved festival to Henley for a 38th year. We look forward to welcoming festival goers and artists back in 2021 to help us celebrate 39 years.”

To make a donation, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk and click on the “donate” button.