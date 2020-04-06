Good not to see so many of you about

THIS week I was delighted not to have witnessed large crowds gathering in outdoor spaces, which happened on Mothering Sunday before the Prime Minister imposed greater restrictions on movement.

When I take my daily walk, I see the need for social distancing is being taken very seriously. Many villages now look like ghost towns but this is entirely appropriate in the circumstances and there are early indications that such measures are working to stop the spread of coronavirus.

I remain concerned about those constituents who are at risk through age or ill- health but stand only on the cusp of being classed as such by the Government, which has started delivering food parcels to vulnerable households.

I have written to every parish council about this and we’re already seeing a very encouraging response from the many volunteer groups which have formed to help those who are struggling with their shopping and other daily tasks.

I have also asked the Government to consider increasing the number of diseases which might define an individual as vulnerable, such as asthma.

Meanwhile, I have written to every GP surgery to ask if they have enough protective equipment. I understand every practice, including dentists and pharmacies, has taken a delivery and millions of surgical masks are being delivered nationwide but if anybody is struggling they should flag this up.

I have also talked with the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading about how quickly they can set up additional consultation areas in the vacant top floor of Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley. The details remain sensitive but I’m encouraged by what I’ve heard and very keen to ensure this happens soon.

I am particularly pleased that Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, has formed a £75 million partnership with the airline industry to fly home those who are stranded overseas. This includes both commercial and chartered flights, which is the right thing to do as we must assist as many people as possible.

I have recently arranged for constituents to return from New Zealand, Australia, Peru and northern Africa, so I would stress that the situation is neither negative nor hopeless.

It is challenging because more airports are closing to contain the virus but we must put in the extra steps required to bring people home.

For those who are stuck the first point of enquiry is their embassy or High Commission, which generally can be reached through social media as staffing at desks is often reduced. Making contact will allow cases to be recognised and the most vulnerable instances to be prioritised.

The Chancellor’s latest measures to offset the economic impact of the outbreak on the self-employed will be very helpful. However, they are complex to deliver and will require some time to ensure they are correctly

implemented.

HMRC will be the responsible agency so will need to be well-staffed in order to write to everyone affected and ask the right questions to ensure eligible constituents receive this aid. It is crucial that this is not rushed.

I am aware of concerns about the timescale but nobody is deliberately holding up payments and everyone is trying incredibly hard to deliver this as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, I took part in a conference call with Penny Mordaunt, the Paymaster General, as I have encountered instances where banks are playing fast and loose with customers.

One constituent was told they could take a mortgage holiday but the bank would not allow them to extend the final repayment date, so individual payments would increase after the holiday. Some say they may increase interest rates.

This is unforgivable so I complained at the highest level and have been assured that this will be dealt with.

I am still contacting people through electronic means rather than face-to-face but it remains important for me to be able to establish where constituents have genuine problems and to do whatever I can to help.