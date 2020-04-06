Funeral directors feeling pressure of restrictions

FUNERAL directors in the Henley area are supporting families who must bury or cremate loved ones during the coronavirus outbreak.

They say many have been unable to say goodbye to their relatives because they are self-isolating due to either showing symptoms of the disease or taking precautions because they are in a vulnerable group.

Furthermore, only close relatives can attend services because of rules on social distancing, so attendances are typically limited to no more than a dozen people.

Churches have closed to help prevent the spread of the disease so families can only stage a brief service at the crematorium or by the graveside.

A B Walker, which has branches in Reading Road, Henley, and Gosbrook Road, Caversham, has suspended its face-to-face bereavement counselling but still offers telephone appointments.

Managing director Julian Walker said: “It has changed the way we operate. We now make all funeral arrangements over the telephone or Skype, though we still permit viewing of the deceased where appropriate.

“The funerals are going ahead but with many restrictions, which is only sensible given the circumstances and no one we’ve spoken to has pushed back against it.

“We strongly advise those who are vulnerable not to attend, which is difficult as you get older married couples unable to attend their husband or wife’s funeral. It’s difficult but it’s there to protect the survivor.

“We’re staying positive and doing all we can to help families because grieving is so much harder in isolation -— you cannot give each other a hug or share your problems in person, which can cause tension and upset.

“It will be important for families to remember their loved ones with a fuller service when it’s safe. There have been similar calls from the clergy and I’m sure we’ll work together to achieve that.

“We’re ensuring good communication with families at all times and keeping people well informed. People have placed a lot of trust in us and we want to honour that.”

Last week the company dealt with several deaths resulting from coronavirus, all of whom were elderly and had been admitted to hospital before passing away.

It can deal with these cases safely as it has bought the necessary protective equipment for staff and is decontaminating its facilities and vehicles between each service.

These is a risk of a backlog building up because burials and cremations are arranged using old-fashioned paper forms and these now take longer to process because GP surgeries, councils and other agencies are short-staffed. However, Mr Walker says the Government is streamlining the system and normal service should resume before it becomes a problem.

He said: “We’re battling to stock up on protective equipment while trying to make sense of the multitude of advice and instructions that are coming from the chief coroner, the Government and local authorities.

“We’re still awaiting clarity on certain aspects but in the meantime we’re taking numerous protective measures above and beyond what we normally do and we have the right kit to deal with a small number of cases.

“More equipment is available and we have joined together with a number of other funeral directors to make a bulk purchase.

“In the meantime we must assume that everyone we meet is carrying the virus and take the necessary precautions to avoid transmission between families.

“Our biggest challenge is that the production of the necessary paperwork has slowed down so there’s a significant delay on funerals that were already arranged, which is concerning. This means there’s a build-up of bodies even before you consider the potential for a large number of deaths caused by covid-19.

“However, we’re confident that the process will be streamlined in the coming days to allow funeral directors to register deaths on families’ behalf and doctors to sign paperwork electronically.

“It’s quite a traditional process that will be transformed into a digital one which will remain in place in the long-term, which will benefit the bereaved.

“As a business, we’re confident that we can deal with whatever’s thrown at us. We will be courteous and maintain the highest standards.”

At Tomalin & Son in Henley, the shift to electronic paperwork has sped work up, although staff are busy with precautions like cleaning surfaces.

The firm has limited all contact with the public and is avoiding letting people into its offices in Reading Road unless strictly necessary.

Director Claire Jones said the firm was struggling to obtain protective equipment but was working with the industry’s governing bodies to place an order.

She said: “We’ve got a closed door policy, where previously anybody could walk in, and we’re communicating a lot more over FaceTime and Skype.

“There are still times we have to see families, like when they’re bringing clothes for a loved one, but we’ll ask them to drop them at the door.

“We clean our hearses between services anyway but we’re being extra careful and cleaning absolutely everything if someone does have to come in.

“Most families are saying they’ll have a larger service when the restrictions end.

“Ministers are still conducting minor services but local authorities are enforcing the rules on attendance and won’t hesitate to turn people away if they’re not close family.

“It’s a difficult enough time for a family and it’s even harder explaining why you can’t see them face-to-face but everybody has been completely understanding of that.

“For now, as with everyone in the country, we just have to take each day as it comes.”