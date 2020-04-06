Business hit by loss of Henley Royal Regatta

BUSINESSES have been left counting the cost of the cancellation of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta and Henley Festival.

Hotels, pubs and restaurants typically experience their busiest period of the year in the first half of July when the two five-day events take place.

But most have already been forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that only essential businesses should remain open.

Organisers of the regatta and festival announced last week that their events would not take place this year as the crisis could last until the autumn.

The regatta said the move was the right decision for its staff, members, volunteers, competitors, spectators, partners and stewards.

The festival said it had taken into consideration the government advice, the fact the festival site and structures would not be available because of the regatta’s decision and the health and safety of the festival’s guests, artists, contractors and staff.

Jonathan Hobbs, managing director of boat hire firm Hobbs of Henley, called the cancellation of the regatta a “massive blow” to his business.

He said: “I completely understand and expected the decision but it’s causing our business a lot of issues with cancellations and loss of income.

“Currently, we have closed the business and furloughed the majority of our workforce.”

Mr Hobbs said it would affect the private and corporate charter of all its passenger vessels.

He explained: “We run a river taxi service where we take people down to the regatta start line, which is very popular.

“We supply staff to Henley regatta for driving the umpire launches and we also provide staff and boats for transporting regatta staff from Fawley Meadows across to the stewards’ enclosure — that’s quite a big contract.”

He said smaller chauffeured launches were used by venues such as Leander Club, Phyllis Court Club and Fawley Court to get small groups on to the river and the company had a fleet of self-drive boats on which people had parties and moored up on the booms along the course.

“Certainly for four of the five days we’re usually at full capacity,” said Mr Hobbs. “Let’s hope with that addition of the sixth day next year we’ll be even busier.

“We have a lot of regular customers who we don’t want to lose. We’re looking to hold on to as many deposits as possible which we can then roll over to next year.

“It’s also a huge blow for our members of staff. It’s long hours and a lot of work but they really look forward to regatta. We employ 12 full-time staff and employ more than 50 people over regatta because of extra demand.”

Mr Hobbs, whose company is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, said the business would survive the crisis and as soon as restrictions on social distancing were lifted he hoped to have some of his smaller boats out on the water.

All bookings in April and May have been cancelled but he hoped bookings in June and July could be honoured, even without the regatta and festival taking place.

He added: “This is the first time we have ever closed down as a business. We carried on throughout the First and Second World Wars on a very scaled-down basis.”

Sam Gill, who owns the Red Lion Hotel in Hart Street, said the cancellation of the regatta would impact his business and every other trader in Henley as a good summer helped them get through the quieter periods of the year.

“It’s quite devastating news really,” said Mr Gill. “It’s a significant part of the revenue as well for the summer period. A lot of clients are regulars — as soon as they leave they re-book for the following year.

“But I understand the situation — we have got to make sure everybody is safe and that’s a priority and if we all work together it’s better. If the Government helps all traders in the area that would be really appreciated or if the councils can do something because it’s a big hit for every single trader in the town.

“Henley Festival is also a busy time and we have got a lot of regular clients who come back for that and stay with us. I am sure we will be okay as long as the Government support is there.”

Debbie Robinson, who runs Henley Lettings, which specialises in providing accommodation for crews, coaches and supporters with host families during the regatta, said it had 33 confirmed bookings, mainly from American crews, which would now be lost.

One booking was from a former Yale crew who were coming to celebrate the 50th anniversary of them competing at the regatta.

She said: “We have had lots of emails from people who are crushed by it. It has been quite devastating hearing the reaction from the crews and families. We have had parents for whom it is their child’s only chance of racing at Henley.

“Everyone understands but when you realise how long these athletes have been training it’s quite devastating and it’s heartbreaking for us.”

Mrs Robinson said her 265 hosts in Henley, Shiplake and Harpsden had been very understanding and deposits had been returned to the crews.

She added: “For a lot of our hosts this is the treat money they use to pay for their holiday -— very few would rely on it.

“Cancellation was absolutely the right thing to do as we have got to keep safe.

“Now we’re looking to next year, when we have got an extra day, and we’ll come back bigger and stronger. Henley has got a fantastic community spirit but I think it will be even stronger after this.”

Jon Connell, managing director of Badgemore Park, said he was always fully booked for the regatta but had now had a string of cancellations.

He said: “The reasons are understandable. It’s a great shame but I didn’t really see how the regatta could have gone on under the current circumstances.

“It’s not as important as the events business and the whole golf course is now completely shut, which is going to have major implications. The golf course is open much longer in the summer and we also get many more weddings and events.

“I think it’s unlikely we’ll open after Easter or for quite some time but things depend on how long we’re fully closed for. The Chancellor’s announcements have been helpful.

“We’re doing our best to look after our staff and we haven’t made any redundancies.”

Caroline O’Connor, commercial director at Phyllis Court Club in Henley, said: “I think the regatta was left with no alternative. It’s a real disappointment but if we were in the same situation we would have made the same decision.

“Our plans have been on hold awaiting the decision and we were minimising the impact on the business by not booking contractors as early as we could have.

“During the regatta we have between 12,000 and 15,000 people over the course of the five days. We have private corporate boxes, seven different dining facilities, and we have the director’s chairs along the front for watching the rowing. It’s our biggest revenue week of the year.”

She said it was too early to say what the financial impact would be on the club.

“If this crisis carries on, which it sounds like will be until the end of June, even the regatta not happening is the least of your concerns because it’s the long term,” she said.

Tom Davies, chief executive of Henley pub company Brakspear, called the cancellation of the regatta “disappointing” but not surprising.

He said: “The issue for many of our pubs in and around the town is their year is made or broken by the summer months with a focus in and around regatta.

“Without that it makes the rest of the year very tough and it’s looking increasingly likely we’re going to miss most, if not all, of the summer. The concern is keeping these business going though the winter and back into spring next year.

“Every business is suffering and I feel for all businesses as well as ours. We need to try to be ready for when we’re allowed to open the pubs again.”

He said the White Hart in Nettlebed, the Row Barge in West Street, Henley, the Bull in Wargrave and the Crown in Playhatch had accommodation that was popular during the regatta.

“It’s another revenue stream for these guys and they get decent rates because of the competition,” said Mr Davies.

“We’re a long-term business and what I have said to all our tenants is ‘we’re in this together and we will support you and work through it’. Life is going to be extremely tough, there’s no getting away from it.”

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “From a business point of view it’s very disappointing but we have to think about the safety of the people in Henley.

“I do know that a lot of consideration went into the cancellation of the regatta and with the festival, which is obviously impacted by the regatta.

“I’m more concerned about businesses from the point of view of how long the current epidemic is going to go on for and how long they are going to be closed rather than the events themselves.”

The businesses that would survive would be those that were creative and communicated well with their customers, she said.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett said: “Losing the regatta and the festival is obviously going to have a big knock-on effect for the local economy and Henley as a whole.

“I feel the most sorry for the independent shops. We have a lot of them in Henley and they are going to struggle.

“Once we go back to normal people will hopefully go out more than they would normally to make up for the months they have lost.”

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters@henleystandard.co.uk