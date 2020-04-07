School’s goggles donated to NHS staff

GILLOTTS School in Henley has donated 241 pairs of goggles to frontline NHS staff to help protect them from the coronavirus.

The eye protectors would normally be used by pupils conducting experiments in science or design technology.

However, as the Gillotts Lane school is shut to all but a handful of key workers’ children, headteacher Catharine Darnton thought the NHS could use them instead.

Covid-19 can infect people if it enters the eyes, mouth or nose so the goggles will help provide protection.

Oxfordshire County Council collected the equipment and will deliver it to NHS staff.

Ms Darnton said: “We saw reports in the press about the NHS valuing donations of goggles from schools and had started to investigate whether our local hospitals might be in need.

“When the council emailed to say it was co-ordinating donations for a range of frontline workers, we were delighted to be able to support.

“If something as simple as a school safety spectacles can help keep workers safe, it seems the least we can do.”

Last week the Henley Standard reported how the Hart Surgery in Henley had not received any personal protective equipment from NHS England.