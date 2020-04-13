GP partner steps down

A PARTNER at the Hart Surgery in Henley has stepped down from the role after more than 30 years.

Dr Philip Unwin, 61, will continue working at the surgery during the coronavirus pandemic.

He says that when it is under control, he wants to spend a year as a locum GP and work at different practices across the country.

Dr Unwin said: “We’re probably going to be working a bit harder because of covid-19. Afterwards, I just want to work elsewhere to see what it’s like.

“I’ve been here more than 30 years and I just wanted a change while I’ve got some energy and life left in me.”