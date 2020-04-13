All applaud the NHS

RESIDENTS of Henley showed their appreciation for NHS workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic by taking part in “Clap for Carers”.

The second weekly event happened at 8pm on Thursday last week and was marked by people across the country, including members of the royal family and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Many people stood on their doorstep or in their front garden or street for the combined applause, which lasted several minutes.

David and Barbara Lindsay were among residents of St Mark’s Road who stood outside their homes and clapped.

Mrs Lindsay, 67, said: “We weren’t just clapping for the NHS but for all the key workers like the bin collectors, teachers and supermarket workers.

“The NHS is, of course, extremely important, but so are all the other people working at the moment. I just thought it was a good thing to do and it keeps morale up and is good for community spirit.

“We have a good community spirit here and it’s nice to see the neighbours coming out and talking to each other, even though we have to stand two or three metres away. It’s good on lots of fronts.”

Her husband agreed and explained how he was affected by the Government’s restrictions on people’s movement.

Mr Lindsay said: “It’s not great for anyone. I find it quite boring and isolation is quite wearying but I’m not complaining because we’ve not got it quite so bad. It was important, as Barbara said, to show we’re supporting NHS workers.”

Neighbour Keri Froehlich, of St Mark’s Road, clapped with her children Sebastian, eight, Ferris, eight, and Georgia, four.

She said: “We just wanted to show our support for the NHS and see each other. It’s a really, really lovely community and it’s the only time we see each other.”

Katy Messenger, of St Mark’s Road, marked the occasion with her husband Steve.

She said: “I think everyone recognises all the hard work all the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are doing at the moment during this crisis and we all just want to show our appreciation in any way we can.

“As well as all the NHS workers who are working so hard to save lives, we’re also clapping for all the other people who are doing all those vital jobs to keep us all going. Supermarket workers, teachers, bin men, delivery drivers, and all the people whose work we are counting on at the moment.

“We just want to show how grateful we are for all that they do.

“We’re lucky that we have a great community on our road with everyone looking out for each other and helping each other when possible.

“But as we’re stuck in our houses most of the time at the moment it’s nice to come out and see some friendly faces all along the street.”

Town councillor Kellie Hinton her fiancé Ben, daughter Hallie, nine, and her daughter’s friend Eden Scivyer, nine, joined their neighbours in Upton Close to applaud.

She said: “It was lovely and sounded really noisy. It made me slightly emotional. I have always been a big fan of the NHS. It is always there and keeps this country ealthy. For me it was about celebrating it along with all the other key workers. We need to protect them no matter what the cost.”