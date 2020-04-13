Please keep sticking to the rules over the Easter holiday

I RECENTLY had a conversation with John Campbell, the chief constable of the Thames Valley, about enforcing the ongoing restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The force’s resilience has been remarkable given the unprecedented circumstances but I’ve stressed that, if officers wish to maintain the public’s

co-operation, they must use an enormous amount of common sense and not simply go charging in.

Mr Campbell was very understanding of this and explained that they observe a “phased” approach in which they will always attempt to educate and persuade people before resorting to fines.

However, I have been impressed by how the majority of people willingly follow the rules without attempting to bend or exploit them because, while it may be inconvenient, they understand and accept the logic behind imposing them.

I’m hopeful that this will continue over the Easter weekend and also that we will begin to see signs that the illness is beginning to peak.

It’s difficult to generalise at this stage as we only have a couple of day’s statistics but the early indications are potentially encouraging.

The hospitalisation of the Prime Minister and his subsequent transfer to intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London has demonstrated that this illness can affect anyone, which is a very important message to get across.

I think we have all found this to be a worrying development and all our thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson and his pregnant partner Carrie Symonds. We hope he will recover and be out of hospital shortly.

Meanwhile, I have been dealing with the concerns of self-employed traders who feel they fall between the gaps in policies announced by the Government to support businesses through the outbreak.

This particularly applies to self-employed individuals who trade as directors of their own personal limited companies.

There are processes for small businesses and also for individual traders but they are not sure which, if either, applies to them.

I’ve had conversations with the local enterprise partnership to begin addressing these points, which is important as the partnership believes this affects about 16,000 people in South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse

districts.

We’ve already increased the standard allowance for Universal Credit next year by £1,000, benefiting more than four million of Britain’s most vulnerable households, and suspended the minimum income floor for those affected by coronavirus so the self-employed may claim at a rate equivalent to statutory sick pay.

Additionally, those directing companies can furlough themselves and reclaim the money from the Government while continuing as a director to carry out essential company administration.

This week, while visiting my local supermarket to carry out my weekly shop, I noticed somebody asking staff whether they could buy more than two of a particular item.

They explained that they were cooking for a huge group of vulnerable people and, as a result, were allowed to purchase whatever they needed.

This illustrates the continuing generosity of communities at a time of need and the vital role of volunteering, which is being shown across the social spectrum.

The Government continues to arrange, through local authorities, for supplies to be sent to vulnerable households and this is going very well.

I am pleased that a number of additional conditions, many of them respiratory, have been added to the criteria for vulnerability after I raised this with ministers.

I am aware of the campaign by the News Media Association for news organisations to receive as much government advertising spend as possible and to benefit from the business rate holiday which has been applied to other sectors.

I have raised the question of business rate relief but in the meantime I am fully supportive of the Government advertising as much as it can in newspapers such as the Henley Standard.

There are many key messages which must be conveyed to the public about staying at home, except under specific circumstances, and these must be repeated as often as possible so I am very enthusiastic about providing the advertising income these titles need in order to

survive.