Joe Wylie — April 11, 1936 to March 22, 2020

JOSEPH Francis Wylie, who died on March 22 at the age of 83, was a well-known figure on the local football scene over a long period.

Born in the small village of Hesleden in County Durham, he first came to notice in the Henley area when he was stationed at RAF Medmenham during his National Service.

He was soon assisting the Hambleden side but his ability quickly brought him to the attention of Marlow, where he moved into senior football. He also played for Maidenhead United Reserves.

Joe’s attachment to the Henley district was cemented when he married Betty Crook, a member of a prolific local footballing family.

As an in-law, Joe qualified for the Crook family XI that used to take the field each Boxing Day.

The most remarkable feature of Joe’s football career was that he played three totally distinct roles at different periods.

In his earliest days he was a fast and bustling centre-forward and he doubtless expected to function in that way when he moved to Henley Town for the 1958-59 season. But Jack Barlow, though then a veteran, was in the goal-scoring form of his life as he led the attack and, after games in several positions, Joe settled into the inside-left berth, all grace and artistry as he lay deep to make the openings for his forward colleagues.

Though they won nothing except the Henley Charity Cup, Henley were getting their best results since the war and playing in a most exciting style with Joe one of several who effected the transformation. He moved back to Maidenhead United for the 1960-61 season, normally as a wing-half or centre-half, and captained the reserve side which won the Neale Cup.

He stayed at York Road for three years, though assisted Henley Town in some end-of-season games.

He spent a third and final spell with Maidenhead in 1964-65, during which he made his single appearance in the first team, and then went back to his native North-East for several years.

When he returned to South Oxfordshire, Joe assisted Newtown for a while but was called upon by Henley Town to play in their centenary matches.

When they reached their 100th birthday in November 1971, the club had no regular side, no regular ground, no money and a very small committee.

Yet both the Oxfordshire Football Association and the FA itself sent down teams to celebrate the auspicious occasion with the only games that season played by a Henley senior side.

On the YMCA ground, the FA Colts beat Henley 6-2 and the county FA team won 1-0. Joe scored one of Henley’s goals against the Colts while the other was an own goal. Thus he liked to joke that he was Henley Town’s top scorer in their centenary season.

When the Town resumed a regular programme at the start of the 1973-74 campaign, Joe was immediately in the side, where he remained for six of the following seven seasons.

By then he was a central defender. He was not a particularly ferocious tackler but his knowledge and experience enabled him to be the man who kept the defence together, seldom unable to find a colleague with a shrewd pass that turned defence ino attack.

In 1977-78, he gained the unique distinction of being voted Henley Town’s player of the year and clubman of the year in the same season — not bad considering he was 43 at the time.

From 1976, Joe was pleased to be able to take the field along with his son John, who remained in the side after his father retired. Later, Joe’s younger son, Paul, gave many years’ good service to Henley Town.

John Bailey