Monday, 13 April 2020

Bus service suspended

THE Henley town bus service has been temporarily suspended because of reduced passenger numbers.

Henley Town Council, which launched the service in August 2018, said the last day was yesterday (Thursday)

In a statement, it said: “Current government advice and the resulting severely reduced passenger numbers mean that it is not viable to continue the service at this time. Residents should check the council website for future updates.”

The 151 to 153 routes were taken over by Reading Buses from Whites Coaches.

Last month, the council agreed to extend the Saturday service by three months from April 1. This service began in March last year as a year-long trial in response to demand.

