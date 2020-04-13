Schools stay open for children of key workers

SCHOOLS and nurseries in the Henley area offered to stay open over the Easter holidays to support children of key workers.

Since the Government ordered schools to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic many teachers have kept theirs open to pupils whose parents cannot look after them due to work.

They want to reduce pressure on people who work in the NHS and other critical services by looking after their children.

At Gillotts School in Henley pupils will be welcome to visit over Easter but must have registered already.

About eight children have signed up to attend so their parents can continue working and the staff are devising a programme of activities that will take place in the gym.

In the last couple of weeks the school has followed the usual timetable and pupils have completed tasks set by teachers on Google Classroom.

The day runs from 8.45am to 3.30pm and includes five one-hour lessons and break times for the children to unwind and eat their lunch, which they bring with them to school.

Between five and 10 pupils come in on most days and have been joined by about six teachers who take it in turns to run lessons.

They have been working in the library and open learning centre and use computers to access the same online resources available to pupils who work from home.

They are also using the school gym to exercise and complete PE sessions run by British fitness coach Joe Wicks on YouTube, whose online workout sessions receive millions of views every day.

Staff have enforced social distancing measures so each pupil has their own space to work.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton said: “We do our best. We assign them a fixed computer and spread them around the room and they have the same computer every day.

“Our advice to staff is to keep their distance from the students. At night cleaners come to clean all the areas that are in use.”

Ms Darnton said she was proud of the way pupils and teachers had adapted to their situation.

“The pupils are taking it incredibly seriously and are very dedicated and determined,” she said.

“We’re not going to do lessons over the holidays. We will have a couple of weeks off and send general resources. We felt that was really important to do because obviously it’s a really difficult time for young people.”

The Cygnets of Henley nursery, which is based at Valley Road Primary School, is also open for the children of key workers aged from three months to 11 years from 8am to 6pm.

But deputy manager Sayma Ashraf said the number of people using the service was low so its future was in doubt and staff could be furloughed within two weeks.

“There’s only so long we can go on,” she said. “We have got fewer than five pupils a day. That doesn’t even pay enough for one wage.

“We’re doing what we can and trying our hardest to stay open. We’ll struggle to do another couple of weeks unless we can get more people through the door. It’s difficult because we’re trying to do the right thing.”

There are about eight staff that are able to work and the nursery has capacity for 20 children. Pupils who attend learn phonics, maths, English and work on arts and crafts.

Ms Ashraf said: “It’s a normal day and a little bit of normality for the children, which at this time is quite good for them. The parents are incredibly grateful that we are all doing our bit but they understand our predicament as well.

“The staff are incredible and we would rather keep busy and have something to do. Hopefully we can survive and do our bit.” Badgemore Primary School in Henley has offered to remain open during the Easter holidays.

Headteacher Tim Hoskins said: “We have about 10 key worker parents and we have offered their children the chance to come into school every day between 9am and 3pm and that offer was still open for them over the holidays but they didn’t need it.”

Last week he ran two days of lessons and activities for pupils, which included maths, science and outdoor forest schooling. The pupils completed an hour of literacy, maths and science as well as PE.

Mr Hoskins said: “We have had about five or six children coming in and they really enjoy it. It’s a bit of normality in quite a strange time.

“There are times when it’s hard and they can’t do the things they would normally. I think the fact they can’t just go down to the park and meet up with their friends is hard.

“Maintaining the social distancing has also been hard. It’s okay in the classroom but as soon as you let them out in the playground they just play together.”

In the forest school pupils made their own small fires and together formed a larger bonfire. They used it to cook popcorn and also roasted marshmallows.

Mr Hoskins thanked staff for their work, saying: “I’m genuinely impressed with the way they have adapted to the situation.” Sonning Common Primary School will remain open over the Easter holidays. It is open from 7.30am to 6pm and over the last fortnight it has provided lessons and activities for about six pupils who cannot stay at home because their parents are either doctors, nurses, teachers or social workers.

The children have started each day by exercising to Joe Wicks’s YouTube workouts.

About four teachers and assistants provide normal lessons throughout the rest of the morning with activities such as baking, dancing or forest school in the afternoon.

Children have played outdoors on the school field and built dens.

Deputy headteacher Rachel Salmons said it was hard to maintain social distancing measures because some of the children are only five.

However, they are regularly asked to wash their hands and the laptops they use for learning are sanitised daily.

Ms Salmons said that while lessons were important it was better to make sure pupils in school and at home did not feel under too much pressure.

She said: “This is historic and at some point in the future people will ask them what they did during this time. They might not remember but they will remember how they felt.

“The kids’ mental health and wellbeing has to be high on the agenda. I think they are absolutely fine. They look cheerful.”

Checkendon Primary School also offered to remain open over Easter but parents only requested support on Tuesday.

Over the last fortnight pupils have been using websites such as Conquer Maths and Spellzone to complete learning tasks from home.

In the afternoon they carry out independent learning projects such as gardening, glass painting, den building and dance. The oldest children are expected to do about three hours of work every day plus physical activity.

About three come in to school between 8.40am and 3.20pm because their parents are all nurses.

Headteacher Gillian Seymour is accompanied by one member of staff and the pair run activities and lessons for the pupils.

Mrs Seymour said: “I’m pleased to be able to do something. I think it helps to feel we are making some kind of contribution to the national effort. It’s obviously very unusual for all of us and especially the children but they seem to be very happy and enjoying themselves.”

Abigail Sunkutu, eight, said: “We have been learning the cha-cha-cha and had an Easter egg hunt. We also baked cookies. My favourite thing was learning the cha-cha-cha. You could move your hips around and be free to dance.

“The teachers have been fun. It’s kind of different to be not with everyone. There’s only two of us.”

Her sister Naomi, six, said: “We have also been doing Joe Wicks PE. It has been very exhausting and we have done 20 exercises. We did one called the Spiderman, which gets faster and faster.

“I really like reading. We read Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. It has been very fun.”

The sisters’ mother is a nurse at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and their father is a care worker. The family live in Nuffield.

Ms Seymour said the parents were happy to have support, adding: “They’re under tremendous strain and I think it’s enabled them to carry on. That’s what I want to do: enable the NHS to keep operating.

“I don’t think anyone is enjoying these circumstances. It’s the strain of being responsible for the health of not just my pupils but staff. I’m asking them to come in even though they have been told to stay at home.

“I’m making sure cleaning is being done and overseeing and monitoring it. I have done some cleaning myself. I’m making sure the table tops are clean and I’m being vigilant all the time.

“We have also got the other responsibility to all the home-schooled children. Every week the class teachers send their pupils a letter to check in with them and their progress. Our key expectations stay the same.

“It’s three hours’ work for the oldest children and one hour for the youngest children and they should do things like English and maths. We’re not expecting parents to sit and mark maths.

“They can access the right level of resources for their children. The teachers can go to the websites and see exactly what the children have done.” Nettlebed Community School is to re-open on Tuesday during the Easter break.

The primary school was closed this week because parents did not need it but next week will care for pupils whose parents include a police officer and a social carer.

Over the previous two weeks the school opened from 8.30am to 3.30pm and staff supported three pupils.

Headteacher Bethany Greenwood said the children who came in to school used the same learning materials as those at home.

“They have similar learning lessons but we recognise that it’s difficult for them. They are reading things at home and have a mix of fun and creative things to do.

“Our children are quite young, so lessons include phonics and they’re also outside. They play tennis, do artwork, maths, cooking and English.

“I think it’s a bit strange for them, bless them. They’re dealing with it really well so far. They’re creating a quite nice little unit and the parents are as well.”

She said the children found social distancing hard, adding: “We just try to be realistic about it. It’s important not to come across as cruel. When they’re that little, they don’t really get it.

“We all need to get through this happy, sane and healthy. I speak to our parents who are key workers all the time and they’re incredibly grateful.

“Without us they couldn’t do what they do. Working together has been really good and they’ve been incredibly appreciative.”

Benson Primary School is also providing childcare throughout the Easter break from 8.40am to 3.15pm. It has provided lessons every day for about seven pupils since it announced it would remain open two weeks ago.

Many of the parents work for the NHS or are teachers in other schools. Pupils who remain at home with their families can access learning materials via the school’s website. They have been set lessons in maths and literacy and teachers have also asked them to plant sunflowers.

Headteacher Helen Crolla said: “We have worked with individual parents who have urgent need as key workers. Perhaps they are on shift work with no alternative child care. We want to be responsible as a school and community.

“The pupils are quite young and are finding it quite strange being just a few in number.

“I’m really lucky with my staff. They have worked fantastically well in a challenging period with very little notice to get things sorted.

“I’m very proud to work with a committed team of people and we’ve had very positive feedback from the parental community on the work and support we have provided for them.”

About eight pupils have regularly attended Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning over the last fortnight.

It is using Microsoft Teams and Google Classroom to run lessons and pupils who come into school work from the library and follow the normal academic timetable.

During breaks they have played non-contact football and some table tennis. Jane Jarrett, director of marketing and administration, said: “The staff have embraced it. It has been a bit of an adjustment for some, particularly some of the long-serving members.

“I think many are missing the interaction with the students but the teachers have had to get on with it and have done it with good grace. They feel like they’re helping the parents.

“As far as the students go, they have been their usual cheery selves. They’re of an age where they can understand the demands of their parents.”

Pupils at the school are aged 11 to 18. Almost all whose parents are key workers are in either year 7 or 8. There’s a skeleton catering crew on site providing meals to everyone in attendance.

Ms Jarrett said: “I’ve had very positive feedback from parents who recognise the challenges we’re facing. I think we have responded to the challenges and it has highlighted to us where our strengths are.”

Crazies Hill Primary School has also been open to children of key workers. The number of pupils coming into school has ranged from two to seven. It has also welcomed a pre-school child who has a sibling at the school.

Headteacher Philippa Chan said: “This wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous support of our staff team. We feel proud to do our bit and some of our parents have managed to give more hours to their vital roles knowing that their children are safe, happy and busy. Every day is slightly different but we have a routine.

“We exercise together, mostly with Joe Wicks, then keep our reading, writing, maths and spelling skills ticking over. In the afternoon we get creative.”

Pupils created a rainbow as a symbol of hope and appreciation for the NHS.

Meanwhile, The Henley College has continued to teach students despite being closed.

Principal Satwant Deol said: “We are very proud of the resilience and creativity that our students and colleagues have shown over the past two weeks.

“The work of the college has had to adapt almost overnight and accommodate the very varied circumstances of students and staff.

“We have been able to support students through online lessons, seminars, one-to-one support and various other resources.

“This has been an extraordinary learning experience for all of us and, while not without challenges, I am sure there will positive implications for the future use of online technology.

“After the closure, we continued to run an on-site service for our vulnerable young people.

“With the introduction of lockdown measures, and given that most of these students live a considerable distance away, we have changed to supporting these students online. This includes regular one-to-one support with their personal tutors as well as providing a counselling service.

“We also have a small number of profound and multiple learning disabilities learners in our Pathways provision.

“Here we have asked local authorities about possible collaborative arrangements with other institutions and we are also providing online support where possible.

“We are hoping to be able to provide a service for these learners after Easter even if on only a reduced basis.

“After Easter we will also be providing free online English language courses for adults who live or work in our wider community.

“We are aware that non-native English speakers may find this time especially difficult and we want to help bring people together, while being apart, through such online learning opportunities. “

Over the two-week Easter break, the college campus will remain closed but normal operations will continue with support staff working remotely from home.

A spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to monitor emails and have safeguarding procedures in place to support our most vulnerable students.”