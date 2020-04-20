Two silver medals for Proctor to end season

AN alpine skier from Rotherfield Greys has returned to the UK after a successful winter season.

Emerson Proctor, 13, secured his position as one of the top under-14 skiers in Great Britain after winning two silver medals in the English Alpine Championships in Italy in February.

In one of his final competitions Emerson, 13, competed in the English Alpine Championships in Italy, coming runner-up in the speed disciplines of Super G and Giant Slalom.

The results secured his position as one of the top U14 skiers in Great Britain.

These championships attract the best skiers in Great Britain and the under-14 boys category was a highly competitive field of 72 skiers.

His first success came in the Super G event which took place on the World Cup piste, which will be used for the downhill event in the Winter Olympics in 2026.

Emerson took this opportunity to ski this steep, icy and technically difficult course with a combination of aggression and technical skill and crossed the line in second position and his first medal of the championships.

Next up was the Giant Slalom and Emerson performed exceptionally well on the first run to record the fastest time of the day and put him in the lead.

One of the last skiers to go on run two he put in a solid run to narrowly miss the win but came second.

As a result of his strong performances in Bormio Emerson was selected for his second Great Britain children’s international race in France but this was cancelled along with the British Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic

Emerson was pleased with his performances this season even though it was cut short by five weeks, but is looking forward to competing again.

He said: “I have had a really successful season with six podiums and my first taste of international competitions.

“A highlight for me was being part of the GB team competing in Andorra and I was happy to get a further GB selection for the late season races.

“I will use the time back in the UK now to work on my fitness and strength in preparation for returning to the snow later in the year.”