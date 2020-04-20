Monday, 20 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Community information

A WEBSITE has been established to co-ordinate community efforts that are supporting people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oxfordshire All In provides information about where people can volunteer to deliver essentials, put the bins out for someone or have a phone conversation.

Community groups and businesses have also been asked to reveal what they are doing to provide support so people can visit the site and see what services are available.

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council said: “We thank you for your incredible efforts so far and we know that together we can help support each other and keep our communities thriving through these difficult times. However, please ensure you continue following government advice to stay safe and well.”

For advice and information, visit Public Health England or oxfordshireallin.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33