Community information

A WEBSITE has been established to co-ordinate community efforts that are supporting people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oxfordshire All In provides information about where people can volunteer to deliver essentials, put the bins out for someone or have a phone conversation.

Community groups and businesses have also been asked to reveal what they are doing to provide support so people can visit the site and see what services are available.

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council said: “We thank you for your incredible efforts so far and we know that together we can help support each other and keep our communities thriving through these difficult times. However, please ensure you continue following government advice to stay safe and well.”

For advice and information, visit Public Health England or oxfordshireallin.org