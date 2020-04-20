Museum in appeal for donations

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is asking supporters for donations to help it continue its work.

The museum was closed last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning it lost the income from admissions, events and the shop or café.

Director Sarah Posey said: “We are a charity and our funding relies on our visitors and wonderful supporters, not government.

“We are asking you, our community, to help us where you can, to weather the current storm, enabling us to continue with our important educational work.

“All donations, however small, will be very gratefully received and will help us to secure the future of the museum.”

Although the museum is closed, behind the scenes the staff have been readying the collections, planning educational programmes and preparing a new schedule of special exhibitions and events.

The educational team is creating and sharing free learning resources, providing families with ideas and inspiration to keep the children entertained at home.

The curatorial team is sharing stories and insights linked to their collection via social media.

Head curator Natalie Patel said: “With more 20,000 objects in the museum’s online collection, this is the perfect opportunity to share some of our more obscure objects with the public.

“We’re also mindful of the fact that everyone is desperate for some escapism, so we’ll also be sharing some incredibly beautiful objects, photographs and paintings, bringing the river and nature to you — the outside in, so follow us @river_rowing and look for #allinthesame

boat.”

To make a donation, visit www.rrm.co.uk