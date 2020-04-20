Council leader thanks staff and NHS workers in pandemic

THE leader of South Oxfordshire District Council has expressed her gratitude to the NHS and her own staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Sue Cooper said “thank you” to all frontline and support staff in the healthcare profession as part of her Easter message on the council’s website.

She also spoke of how some businesses have had to adapt to withstand the financial impact of the virus. Cllr Cooper said: “Thank you to all the care workers and all those helping to look after the more vulnerable.

“Thanks also to council staff, many of whom are doing completely different jobs from their normal ones, helping to answer phone lines, which are open over the weekends. Many are working really long hours.

“Thank you also to those who keep things going, like the binmen, who are valiantly collecting our recyclables and garden waste, as well as our ordinary waste, which isn’t the case everywhere in the country. We have amazing bands of volunteers in this area to help deliver things to people who can’t get out –—a very big thank-you to all of you.

“Also thanks to those who are keeping ordinary things going – like working in shops – and businesses which are being flexible to supply extra demands.

“I have always been very keen on having daily fresh air and exercise but not everyone can get out and some people have to get their fresh air from open windows. We are very lucky to live in such a lovely area.”

Cllr Cooper stressed the need to obey the social distancing measures, saying: “Thank you to everybody is playing by the rules — staying home unless going out for work, errands or exercise.

“ Please keep it up. If you do have to go out remember the social distancing and keep 2m apart.”