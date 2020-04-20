Advice for abused

DOMESTIC abuse advice is being shared by Oxfordshire County Council.

The authority says the coronavirus lockdown will have a direct impact on many individuals and families.

Abuse can escalate due to stress, anxiety and other challenges, while health concerns and job losses may mean some people experience or commit domestic abuse for the first time.

Oxfordshire’s domestic abuse services continue to offer support and can help people at risk by finding safe alternative accommodation or increasing safety measures to enable them to remain at home.

Sarah Carter, strategic lead for domestic abuse, said: “Social distancing, isolation and shielding measures mean people suffering domestic abuse are less able to reach out for help. This means we all have a role to play in protecting those at risk, looking and listening out for our neighbours, friends, family and others in the community.”

Anyone in immediate danger should phone 999 and if in danger and unable to talk on the phone, dial 999 and then press 55. This will transfer the call to police, who will assist without the caller having to speak.

Oxfordshire domestic abuse services offers free advice on 0800 731 0055 (Monday to Friday 10am-7pm) or email das@a2dominion.co.uk