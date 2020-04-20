Thousands of PPE items still needed across county

THOUSANDS more items of personal protective equipment are needed across Oxfordshire, says Henley’s representative on the county council.

Stefan Gawrysiak said there were concerns about the amount of equipment being provided.

Speaking at a virtual town council meeting on Tuesday, which was live streamed, he said: “There has been a concern in the county with regard to personal protective equipment in care homes and also for social workers and care workers visiting people’s homes.

“Last Thursday 62,000 items were delivered to the county in the morning and by the afternoon 69 establishments had received deliveries of the important stuff.

“The PPE is still a worry because it is estimated that we are still 60,000 items short for care workers and social workers and also care homes. I can just assure you the county are doing as much as they possibly can to make sure that we source PPE equipment for social care issues.”

The county council is responsible for 20,000 vulnerable people in Oxfordshire. Cllr Gawrysiak said: “There are 700 vulnerable children and 7,000 vulnerable adults that are classed as health risks and therefore they have to be taken care of.”

Mayor Ken Arlett began the meeting by paying tribute to NHS staff and those who are working in the community to support others.

He said: “A big thank-you on behalf of the town council, not only to the NHS workers who have been working 12-hour shifts in the last few weeks, but also to local organisations and individuals who have gone the extra mile to look after the needy in town.”

Councillor Arlett paid tribute to youth and community project Nomad, which has been delivering food parcels around the town, and the Gainsborough Residents’ Association, which has also been distributing food.

He also thanked the Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group, the Henley 60+ Social Club as well as residents who were looking after their neighbours. This support showed what a great town Henley was, he said.

Councillor Will Hamilton asked whether the council had considered what it would do when the town came out of lockdown and asked if bunting would be put up.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, one of Henley’s representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council, along with Cllr Arlett and Cllr Gawrysiak, said they each had £2,000 to award to community groups supporting residents during the pandemic.

She has awarded £500 each to the food bank, the Gainsborough Residents’ Association support group and the Henley mutual aid group.

Councillors agreed to give delegated powers to the town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, in discussion with a group of councillors, to make payments of up to £5,000 to organisations requesting emergency funding for measures to tackle the crisis. The total should be no more than £20,000. They also agreed that up to half of the £5,000 in the recreation and amenities budget should be used by Nomad.