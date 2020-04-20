Monday, 20 April 2020

Nice Easter gesture

THE Easter bunny made a special delivery to boats moored in Henley.

Mini eggs were dropped off to owners moored near the obelisk, bowling green and Mill Meadows on Sunday.

Dino Dale, who lives on a barge, thanked the mystery person for their kindness, saying the chocolates made the perfect Easter breakfast.

“A lovely gesture and much appreciated, particularly at this time,” he said.

