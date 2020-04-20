Monday, 20 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Be a pen pal

A PEN pal service has been launched at the Henley Manor care home.

The Mill Lane homes wants to keep its residents in touch with the outside world during the period of social distancing and self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Postcards should be addressed to: Pen Pals, Henley Manor Care Home, Mill Lane, Henley, Oxfordshire, RG9 4HD. All messages will be replied to.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33