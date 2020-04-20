Be a pen pal

Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
Monday, 20 April 2020
A PEN pal service has been launched at the Henley Manor care home.
The Mill Lane homes wants to keep its residents in touch with the outside world during the period of social distancing and self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Postcards should be addressed to: Pen Pals, Henley Manor Care Home, Mill Lane, Henley, Oxfordshire, RG9 4HD. All messages will be replied to.
20 April 2020
